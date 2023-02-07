Domination at the Enlow Center is what the St. Anthony girls basketball team has done so far this year.
In the seven home games leading up to Monday's matchup against Class 1A No. 2-ranked Tuscola, the Bulldogs outscored their opponents 452-326 — nearly 18 points per contest.
That result didn't change with the then-undefeated Lady Warriors coming into town, either.
St. Anthony blitzed Tuscola, 57-37, to improve to 24-5 on the season. The Bulldogs also improved to 7-1 at the Enlow Center, with their only loss coming to Teutopolis earlier in the year.
Lucy Fearday opened the game with a midrange shot to make it 2-0.
The Lady Warriors (29-1) then answered with an Ella Boyer 3-pointer before Fearday converted a short shot in the paint to make it 4-3.
Boyer then responded with her second 3-pointer, Nancy Ruholl followed with a 3-pointer of her own to give St. Anthony the lead right back, and Harley Woodward made one-of-her-two free throws to tie the game at seven apiece.
Fearday then broke the tie with a layup before Ava Boyer made one-of-her-two free throws to cut the deficit to one, 9-8.
Adysen Rios would then follow that by knocking down a 3-pointer with 2:30 left to make it 12-8 before Sydney Moss answered for the Lady Warriors with a midrange shot that made it 12-10.
St. Anthony then went on a 6-0 run to close the frame.
Both teams then struggled to find the bottom of the net to start the second quarter, as neither team scored until an Addi Nuxoll layup with 5:43 left.
Tuscola then went on a 5-0 run to cut the lead to five points, 20-15, before Ruholl hit a 3-pointer with 4:26 left to make it 23-15.
Lia Patterson then rebounded a missed shot and converted a layup for the Lady Warriors that made it 23-17 before Fearday answered with a short shot in the paint that made it an eight-point game.
The Bulldogs went on to end the quarter ahead by eight points, as well, after Ava Boyer hit a midrange shot for Tuscola and Stacie Vonderheide hit a midrange shot for St. Anthony to make the halftime score.
"We know what we're going to do, but we know, from a game plan perspective of our opponent's tendencies, what they're going to do offensively and defensively," head coach Aaron Rios said. "Our kids understand how to come out and execute a game plan, and you could see that early in the basketball game."
But what happened early in the game is also what happened late into it, too, as the Bulldogs came out of the locker room and went on to outscore the Lady Warriors, 18-11, in the third quarter.
Tuscola didn't hit its first field goal until under one minute to go in the frame, while St. Anthony enjoyed a 15-point cushion heading into the fourth.
"We're a defensive-minded team," Rios said. "Two years ago, we were offensive-minded. Last year, if we didn't score, it was the same thing. This year, we focus and concentrate on how to keep people under 40 (points). Tonight, we did a good job of that."
Vonderheide led the way for the Bulldogs with 19 points.
She also added eight rebounds, four assists, and four steals.
"That's a girl who can play basketball," Rios said. "She doesn't care where she's (at) on the floor."
Fearday added 14 points to the cause, while Ruholl was the third in double-figures, finishing with 10.
"When you get her in isolation situations or coming on the left-hand side of the floor, she knows how to create and make things happen," said Rios of Fearday. "When we move the basketball and keep moving the basketball side-to-side, it's difficult for teams."
As for Tuscola, Ella Boyer led the team with 17 points.
She was the only player in double-figures for the visitors.
"We wanted to keep her in front of us and not give her air space," Rios said. "When she gets going downhill, she's less active than when she's outside. She made some tough ones tonight but also missed some tough ones."
St. Anthony closes the season on Thursday night against Newton before starting the postseason on Monday evening at North Clay High School.
|Effingham (St. Anthony)
|18
|9
|18
|12
|57
|Tuscola
|10
|9
|11
|7
|37
