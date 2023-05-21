KINMUNDY — Every championship is different.
South Central head baseball coach Curt Jones knows that, lamenting it after the Cougars’ 4-1 win over Dieterich in the Class 1A South Central Regional Finals at Lions Park in Kinmundy.
“They’re a different group of kids with different personalities and abilities and you want all your kids to experience these things,” Jones said. “Several of our seniors were sophomores when we won the state tournament, so they’re experienced. But, five of our sophomores playing today haven’t been through this, so it’s fun to watch kids get to experience it.”
Jones himself has experienced this feeling more often than not.
Saturday marked Jones’ 16th regional championship and third in a row. He rode his standout pitcher to the finish line in doing so, too.
Senior Aidan Dodson allowed one hit and one unearned run in seven innings to go along with five walks to 10 strikeouts.
Jones said that he felt Dodson didn’t look like his typical self, though.
“He wasn’t as good as he has been,” Jones said. “He was a little erratic and got frustrated, but he throws hard and has two good breaking pitches. To me, he struggled through the game, but he didn’t crack or cave, so it was nice to see him do that. Sometimes, high school kids get a little emotional in games like this and crumble, but he didn’t do that — he’s a special kid.”
As for the team itself, South Central finished with seven hits and scored runs in the second, third and fifth innings.
Zane Montes started the bottom of the second by getting hit by a pitch. Callaway Smith did the same and Colton Smith laced a single up the middle to load the bases.
Ethan Watwood then hit a sacrifice fly that scored Montes to make the 1-0 score at the end of two.
The Cougars then scored two more runs in the third.
Chase Thompson started the frame with a single. Dodson then hit one himself before both runners stole third and second, respectively.
Anthony Buonaura then followed that with the second sacrifice fly of the game to make it 2-0.
Dodson would then steal third base and Andrew Magnus hit an RBI single that scored him before Montes grounded into a fielder’s choice and Callaway Smith flew out.
Then, after Dodson retired the side in order in the top of the fourth, South Central nearly added to its lead in the bottom of the frame.
The Cougars loaded the bases, but Buonaura grounded out to end the threat.
Dodson then retired the side in order once again before two more runs crossed in the bottom of the fifth.
Montes reached after an error. Brody Markley — the courtesy runner for Montes — then stole second base and advanced to third on a passed ball before Callaway Smith drew a walk.
Colton Smith then hit the third sacrifice fly of the game to make it 4-0.
Dieterich would then score its only run of the contest in the top of the sixth after Garrett Niebrugge scored on an error before Lucas Westendorf struck out to end the frame.
Noah Dill finished the game with the lone hit for the Maroons.
Dill, Britton, Niebrugge, Sam Hardiek, Aaron Davis and Dane Curry are the Dieterich seniors this year; Dill and Britton acknowledged what the baseball program meant to them after the game.
“Dieterich baseball brings the community together because Dieterich is such a small town, so I feel like sports are very highly valued,” Britton said. “It means a lot to bring a team that wasn’t necessarily supposed to be here and give a valiant effort to one of the best 1A teams in the state.”
“The last six years haven’t exactly had some numbers,” Dill added. “We’ve been pulling guys out of the hallway to get people here and to compete with a team that has a chance to win a state title is great.”
Head coach Colton Booher finished his third season at the helm at Dieterich following Saturday’s defeat.
Booher added that his team did nothing but battle this entire year, despite a 10-15 record entering the postseason.
“Overall, this season was a battle through a lot of the games. Our record didn’t show the kind of team we are,” Booher said. “Throughout the season, I told the boys that we got to be playing [good] ball at the right time and for the spring season, regionals is that time and I think they got that message loud and clear and came ready to play.”
Booher said that his senior class was the main reason for the surge.
“A lot of that goes to our seniors,” Booher said. “They set the tone.”
One such player that Booher eluded to was Britton, who didn’t play at the beginning of the year due to an injury.
Britton, however, returned just in time.
“He makes a huge difference in filling the holes on that left side,” Booher said. “His defense speaks for itself; there are not a whole lot of balls that he can get to that aren’t going to be an out and having him lead off for us, more times than not, he’s going to be a baserunner and that gives everyone a boost of confidence knowing that he’s out there to get things started.”
