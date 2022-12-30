Aidan Dodson was a problem early and often for South Central in its win over Dieterich in the Boys Dieterich Holiday Tournament Finals.
Dodson scored a game-high 26 points in the Cougars’ 55-46 victory on Wednesday night at Dieterich High School.
The crafty senior started his night by draining a 3-pointer and adding a pair of free throws.
The Movin’ Maroons then scored the following four points to cut the lead to one before Tanner Will knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 7-5.
Lucas Westendorf added a 3-pointer after that to make it a 10-6 game before grabbing an offensive rebound and making a layup that pushed the lead to six, 12-6.
Caleb Gephart then added a 3-pointer to make it 15-8 before a Rahkeim Anderson long-range try cut the lead to four, 15-11.
Ethan Watwood would then tie the game after making a jump shot, but Westendorf quickly made it a two-point Movin’ Maroons lead after converting a layup to make it 17-15.
Dodson then made a layup to tie the contest, 17-17, before Watwood made a jump shot to give the Cougars a 19-17 advantage.
Both teams then traded baskets before Dodson ended the first half with back-to-back 3-pointers to make it 27-21.
Aside from Dodson’s night, Watwood was the only other double-digit scorer for South Central, finishing with 11 points. Seth Bergmann finished with eight points, Buonaura had six, Anderson had three, and Brody Markley had one.
As for Dieterich, Westendorf finished with 22 points, Gephart had 12, Tanner Will had six, Cole Will had three, Andrew Hall had two, and Kaden Iffert had one.
Adi Scott and Zara Engledon stymied Brownstown-St. Elmo from a potential championship in the Girls Dieterich Holiday Tournament.
Scott finished with 16 points, while Engledon had 17 in the Lions’ 57-48 win over the Bombers on Wednesday night at Dieterich High School.
Both teams started the game tied at 15 at the end of the first quarter before Marshall outscored BSE 16-11 heading into halftime.
Then, after both teams tied each other once again in the third, the Lions closed the game by outscoring the Bombers 136-12 in the fourth to capture the win.
Aside from Scott and Engledon, Mya Clark had eight points, Libby McFarland had seven, Lynn Wellborn had six, and Sophie Smith had three.
As for BSE, Lexi Seabaugh led the team with 18 points. Natelly Beall added nine. Laney Baldrige had eight. Alice Turco had seven. Jayna Ireland had three. Anna Stine had two, and Sydney Stine had one.
