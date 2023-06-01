SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Illinois men’s golf team found itself in a familiar position this week at the NCAA Championships.
In the match-play tournament with a one in eight shot at bringing home an elusive national championship.
No Division I men’s golf coach has reached the match play of the NCAA Championships more times than Illini coach Mike Small, who has eight appearances since the format change ahead of the 2009 championships.
But the storybook ending Illinois sought wasn’t to be this week at Grayhawk Golf Club.
Third-seeded Illinois lost 3-2 to sixth-seeded Florida State in a match-play quarterfinal on Tuesday afternoon in a season-ending defeat.
Fifth-year Illini seniors Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Tommy Kuhl — both of whom played in a 2021 match-play quarterfinal loss to Oklahoma, also on Grayhawk’s Raptor Course and also by a 3-2 margin — put their team on the board.
Kuhl earned a 3&2 win against Florida State freshman Jack Bigham to give Illinois a 1-0 lead and after the Seminoles tied the match at 1 on a 1-up victory by redshirt junior Cole Anderson against Illini fifth-year senior Matthis Besard, Dumont de Chassart posted a 3&2 victory against Florida State junior Frederik Kjettrup to put Illinois ahead 2-1.
But that was the last team point Illinois could muster on Tuesday.
Shortly after Florida State junior Brett Roberts closed out a 3&2 victory against Illinois junior Piercen Hunt, Seminoles freshman Luke Clanton ended the Illini’s season with a 1-up victory against Illinois sophomore Jackson Buchanan.
“We had it set up,” Small said. “We had it going into the back nine. We didn’t get off to a great start. I didn’t see really 11, 12 or 13, but I heard that we gave away some shots on those holes. But then we righted the ship and then had control of the match really going into the back nine. They flipped Matthis, and Jackson went down.
“It’s hard. You can’t predict it. You don’t know until you go out and play. Some kids thrive in this situation. Some kids struggle. The next time, it might be flipped around. You never know. It’s just an inexact science. It’s frustrating, but it’s fun to compete. It’s fun to be here. I think our guys got better because of this. All of them individually and for their careers and for the future, this makes you better.
“But people don’t know about Florida State. I think the way we play, honestly, we’re a stroke-play team, just because we drive it really good. This golf course takes driver out of your bag. I think that’s something we had to deal with. We did pretty well in stroke play, but they’re a good team. We knew they’d be hard to beat. There’s no weak spots in Florida State’s lineup. It’s just tough.”
Besard — who was tied with Anderson after 17 holes — hit his tee shot to the left of the fairway on the par-4 ninth hole. Besard made bogey from there, while Anderson saved par to take the match.
That meant Buchanan, who finished as the national runner-up on Monday in the medalist chase to Florida’s Fred Biondi by one stroke, had to win his match to keep Illinois’ season alive.
The sophomore nearly delivered.
Down one stroke in basically a must-make situation, Buchanan holed out from the bunker on the par-3 eighth, the penultimate hole of the match, for a birdie.
Clanton had a response, however, and made a downhill 4-foot birdie putt to protect his 1-up advantage.
Buchanan again found himself in trouble on his final hole. Clanton’s approach shot on the decisive ninth hole landed on the green, while Buchanan’s second shot wound up short and his chip settled 10 feet beyond the hole on his birdie attempt.
Clanton won the hole from there after his birdie attempt almost dropped in to send Florida State into the semifinals, where the Seminoles lost 3-2 to rival Florida. The second-seeded Gators will play 5-seed Georgia Tech for the national championship on Wednesday.
“I’ve had really good experiences in match play,” Clanton said during a Golf Channel interview. “It wasn’t too big for me. I felt pretty comfortable out there, actually.
“I had four feet (on No. 8). We had a hole to play, so I knew if I make this, we go to nine with a 1-up lead, and if I hit three great shots, I could close it out. So let’s go.”
Tuesday’s match-play loss means Illinois has lost in the quarterfinals four times (2011, 2014, 2021, 2023) along with three consecutive semifinal defeats (2015 through 2017) and a national runner-up finish to Alabama in 2013.
The fact the Illini have been so close to that breakthrough moment for the program wasn’t lost on Small. Even if Illinois had a remarkable season, winning an eighth consecutive Big Ten Championship last month and claiming six regular-season tournament titles.
Illinois has also now been to the NCAA Championships in 14 of the last 15 years. That didn’t take away the sting of coming up short in match play again on Tuesday.
“It’s still an L,” said Small, now in his 23rd season at Illinois. “That’s something we tried to change in this program, the mindset around the program and around the university. You get close a lot, but sometimes, you just don’t get it done. It’s happened too much, and it’s just the way it is.
“You have to balance it. If you make too big a deal of it, it becomes harder. If you want something too bad, it becomes harder and harder. If you want to make a putt so bad ... you try less when you putt because the hole shrinks up on you and if you try so hard in these things, it shrinks up on you, and I think the surroundings and the climate and the media make quite a big deal of it. They help shrink it. But we need to be stronger in that and just keep fighting and one of these days, it will happen. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. But it’s not over yet.”
Illinois will need to replace a key core off this year’s team in three-time Big Ten Golfer of the Year Dumont de Chassart, Kuhl and Besard. But, like Illinois has proven time and again during Small’s successful tenure, it will find a way into the national conversation.
“These kids come to Illinois to be in the game,” Small said. “They don’t come to Illinois just to try. They come to be in the game, and we’ve been in the game for a long time, and that’s what I’m proud of.”
