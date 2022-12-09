Standing at 5-foot-3, Kinley Quast will typically always be the smallest player on the floor but makes up for it with heart, determination, and ability.
The Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg sophomore libero showed all those characteristics during the fall for the Hatchets, leading the back row to a seventh-straight regional championship and a National Trail Conference Tournament title.
"She's a very coachable girl," WSS head coach Rhonda Schlechte said. "You can tell her what to change, and she can do it immediately. I couldn't ask for a better kid."
Quast finished her sophomore year second in the area in digs (399), 21st in assists (86), and 14th in aces (48).
Aside from the aforementioned heart, determination, and ability, though, what Schlechte truly admires about Quast more than anything else is her intelligence on the court.
"Kinley is so good at finding that spot," Schlechte said. "As a previous catcher, she could cover a lot of ground. It was frustrating when we saw other teams avoiding her because you want to stay away from your better player."
One reason for the avoidance was due to Quast's ability to provide nearly a perfect pass — a statistic that can go unnoticed but is more important than many imagine.
"Serving and passing will win you games," former club coach Lisa Peifer said. "If you can win the serve-and-pass game, you're going to win a lot of matches. It gives your setter the option to have way more ideas of where she can put her ball, use all your hitters, and keep the defense on their toes. It's huge."
Schlechte noted that Quast passed nearly a 2.5 this past season, with a 3.0 being the maximum number in that category.
"As a libero, she can take whatever she wants," Schlechte said. "She has my blessing to do whatever she needs to get these balls up, and she does a very good job with that."
What she also does a good job with, though, is providing toughness; something she put to the test more so this past year.
Quast suffered a tear in her right labrum two years ago, leading to her doing stem cell therapy, followed by surgery in March that put her in a sling.
From there, Quast then focused on getting healthy so that she could make a recovery for volleyball season.
"When she told me about her shoulder, it broke my heart," Schlechte said. "I knew how good of a player she could be."
Even with the unfortunate setback, though, nothing yielded Quast's competitive edge.
She continued to have that and continues to have it to this day.
However, that isn't anything new.
Peifer always knew that side of Quast was in her, and with that came a better defender as a result.
"She's very competitive. Even when she was younger, I could see that she would be really good defensively," Peifer said. "She has learned a lot about reading the hitters and putting herself in a good position defensively. She makes great pushes, and she can lift everybody with what she can do by keeping the ball alive. She's very impressive."
Peifer added that Quast during the high school season and Quast during the club season are two different players.
"During club season, I think she is even more competitive. With club, we've gotten to the point where we have enough kids and teams to keep players at their skill level or age level," Peifer said. "I think when Kinley is on the floor with everyone else, who are also sophomores, it gives her many more leadership qualities."
GET TO KNOW KINLEY
What was your favorite moment from the season? "My favorite moment was when we won the NTC championship."
What was the funniest moment from the season? "When we played Shelbyville for the first time. Ainslie and I were in the back row together, and our coach told us to watch for the setter dump, and the setter dumped it. But we both saw it a bit too late, and we both knew it would get down, but we both still dove for it right by each other. We both looked at each other and started laughing because we just laid there and talked about how it got down, or at the Pana tournament, Ainslie and I were in the back row again together, and I went to dig a ball, and it came off my arms and hit Ainslie right in the face."
What is your routine before, during, and after matches? "Before matches, Ainslie and I would always do therapy for my arm or anything to make it feel better, and she would massage it. During games, right before I would go in, Ainslie and I would always play rock-paper-scissors, and after matches, I would always take time and think about the game, and if I did anything wrong, I would go back and watch film to see what I did and how I could fix it."
What is your favorite sport besides volleyball? "I liked playing softball competitively and basketball, just for fun."
What is your favorite restaurant? "Pretty much any Mexican restaurant."
Who is your favorite volleyball team? "Texas."
Who is your favorite volleyball player? "Zoe Fleck."
If you won the lottery, what would you do with your winnings? "I would give money back to my parents for money they have put into me and volleyball."
I need concert tickets to... "Cody Johnson. Morgan Wallen. Bailey Zimmerman."
