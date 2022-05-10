Dieterich’s bats were hot and stayed hot against Neoga Monday.
The Movin’ Maroons finished with 21 hits in their 19-4 win over the Indians in the consolation championship game of the 2022 National Trail Conference Softball Tournament at Evergreen Hollow Park.
“Our bats, we came out and were hitting the ball. Everyone up and down the lineup was hitting, and when we do that, we can compete with a lot of teams,” Dieterich head coach Jason Newkirk said.
The Movin’ Maroons scored eight runs in the second, six in the fourth, and five in the fifth.
Kaitlyn Boerngen had four hits – including two doubles. Marli Michl had three hits, one being a triple. Lucie Jansen, Eva Meinhart, Brittney Niemerg, Cortney Brummer, Estella Meinhart, and Megan Bierman had two hits, and Ruby Westendorf and Jadyn Pruemer had one hit. Both of Estella Meinhart and Brittney Niemerg’s hits were doubles, while one of Jansen’s hits was a triple.
As for Neoga, Trista Moore, Haylee Campbell, Avery Fearday, and Klowee Conder had hits. Moore’s hit was her first career home run in the game.
The win for Dieterich improves the Movin’ Maroons to 7-14 on the season, with a fifth-place finish in the ever-challenging NTC Tournament being a step in the right direction, even though Newkirk is always wanting more.
“It should be a step for us, but as a coach, we feel like we should be playing for more; but fifth place, we’ll take,” Newkirk said. “What’s nice is we get to play on the actual last day of the tournament, and it’s been a while since we’ve done that.”
South Central 2, Altamont 0
Halle Smith’s two-RBI single proved to be the only offense that South Central needed Monday against Altamont.
The Lady Cougars edged the Lady Indians, 2-0, to take third place at the 2022 National Trail Conference Softball Tournament at Evergreen Hollow Park.
Smith was one of three South Central players to record a hit, joining Laney Webster and Lily Malone.
Meanwhile, Taegan Webster pitched brilliantly in the circle, allowing one hit, no runs, one walk, and striking out 13 over her seven innings.
As for the other side of the diamond, Grace Lemke was also dominant in her own right. She walked four and struck out 10 to go along with the three hits and two earned runs over six innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.