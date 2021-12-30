There was no losing this game.
For the first time in six years, the Dieterich boys basketball team won their tournament, and the setup was perfect. The environment and support were there from the beginning, and the Movin’ Maroons made sure to give them something to cheer about after, defeating South Central 51-42.
“We knew it would be a dogfight, and we have a ton of respect for them,” head coach Brent Bohnhoff said. “We think the home crowd helped us out a little bit. We were worried about their pressure. We knew we had to execute, and I thought they did that. They stuck to the game plan. I was worried about turnovers; I think we won the turnover battle. Early on, we did well on weakside rebounding.
“Later in the game, they started pressuring more, and they started playing a little more desperate, and they were getting us on the rebounds, but all in all, I’m very satisfied with the execution.”
The first half proved to be Dieterich’s best of the night, as the Movin’ Maroons outscored the Cougars 26-14.
In the first quarter, Dieterich didn’t allow South Central to score for over three minutes while going on a 6-0 run itself to take a 14-6 lead at the end of the period, as Pete Britton, Caleb Gephart, and Andrew Lidy all made shots to equal the score.
Then, in the second quarter, the Cougars found themselves behind 25-10 after the Movin’ Maroons went on a 10-0 run before Spencer Johannes stopped it on an and-one opportunity with 2:53 to go. South Central ended up losing the second period 12-8.
Overall, not much was going right for the Cougars throughout the first half, while nearly everything went right for the hosts.
Offensively, Bohnhoff credited his team’s ball movement as a bright spot in his team’s play, which he said was the key point heading into the matchup.
“We talked about ball movement — teamwork, not individual plays, and moving the ball and getting the ball to the weakside post,” Bohnhoff said. “I think we did that. We got the ball to the middle, which helped us out a lot. The extra pass tonight was huge.”
Meanwhile, defensively, another plus was neutralizing South Central’s Aidan Dodson.
“We had a spotlight on him,” Bohnhoff said. “We wanted Pete Britton to guard him. We talked about denying him the best we could and keeping him from having a big game. He’s a really good player; strong and gets to the basket, so we just tried to limit his touches.”
Dodson finished with five points. He was one of two Cougars to earn a spot on the all-tournament team, joining Johannes — who finished with 15 points on the night.
As for Dieterich, they had three players make the all-tournament team.
Bryce Budde, Pete Britton, and Andrew Lidy all earned selections. Lidy finished with 15 points, while Britton had four, and Budde finished with a game-best 17.
Budde also went 6-of-6 at the free-throw line and said that his injury wasn’t bothering him during the game. The senior hurt his shoulder earlier in the tournament, forcing him to wear a brace.
“When the adrenaline’s going, it’s good, but afterward, it gets a little sore,” Budde said.
The win is the Movin’ Maroons’ fifth in a row, yet, despite the victory, Bohnhoff doesn’t want his team to be satisfied. He only wants them to grow from this.
“We’re thrilled to win this tournament. It means a lot to us; it means a lot to Dieterich, but we don’t want to be satisfied with this,” Bohnhoff said. “We want to get better. We think we can get a lot better, and we talked about getting right back to practice and getting better. We’re expanding our goals a little bit.”
UP NEXT
Dieterich returns to the court on Tuesday when they host Ramsey, while South Central plays at Christ Our Rock Lutheran.
