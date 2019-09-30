The Dieterich Movin' Maroons used a combined no-hitter Monday to defeat Ramsey 9-0.
Derek Kuhl got the start for the Movin' Maroons and tossed six innings of no-hit baseball with 10 strikeouts and no walks on just 70 pitches.
"I honestly didn't know," Krumwiede laughed. "Nobody told me. I made a mistake and I talked to him a little bit after the game. He's okay with it. The key thing is making sure he's healthy so we can win this tournament next week. I'll take the blame.
"His performance was great. It wasn't just the outcome, it was his attitude and demeanor on the mound. He just looked like he had all types of confidence. That's the Derek we thought he could be. He was getting ahead of guys all day. That's the type of pitching we need out of him."
Dieterich head baseball coach Josh Krumwiede admitted he made a mistake by not sending Kuhl back out for the seventh.
Kuhl was handed an early lead, with Matthew Hunzinger hitting a two-run home run to right in the bottom of the first.
With two runners in scoring position in the third, Hunzinger delivered yet again with an RBI single to put the Movin' Maroons up 3-0.
"[Hunzinger] is just continuing to get better," Krumwiede said.
Austin Ruholl got the bottom of the fourth started with a single from Austin Ruholl and advanced into scoring position when Pete Britton reached on an error. A single from Dalton Will scored Ruholl to go up 4-0.
With two on and two out in the bottom of the fifth, Britton delivered with a two-RBI double, driving in Ruholl and Garrett Niebrugge extend the lead to six. A single from Will drove in Britton to make it 7-0 in favor of the Movin' Maroons.
Dieterich was able to take advantage of a pair of passed balls in the sixth to extend the lead to nine.
At the plate wasn't the only way Britton stood out in the game, showing off his range as a shortstop in both the first and seventh, taking almost certain base hits up the middle away to help secure the combined no-hitter.
"You can just tell the way [Britton] plays the game, that he's not only a good athlete, but he's constantly thinking and trying to get an advantage over his opponent," Krumwiede said. "That's something that coaches are going to like from him as long as he's playing. He's one of those players where you don't need to explain a lot to him, he just kind of understands it.
"His athleticism and play-making ability, whether it be at the plate, on the bases or in the field. All year long, he's been so solid at whatever position we put him at. Anytime you have a young guy performing the way he is, you've got to be thrilled. Not just for this year but for future years as well."
