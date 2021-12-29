GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dieterich 49, Casey-Westfield 11
Dieterich defeated Casey-Westfield in Game 1 of the Girls Dieterich Holiday Tournament Monday.
The Movin' Maroons won 49-11.
Cortney Brummer led Dieterich (8-6) with 14 points. Miley Britton had 10 points. Madilyn Brummer had nine points. Ruby Westendorf and Kaitlyn Boerngen had four points, and Morgan Esker, Olivia Brummer, Sammi Goebel, and Brittany Niemerg had two points.
Cowden Herrick/Beecher City 74, Casey-Westfield 22
CHBC defeated Casey-Westfield in Game 4 of the Girls Dieterich Holiday Tournament.
The Bobcats won 74-22.
Gracie Heckert led CHBC (11-1) with 33 points. Lani Morrison had 16 points. Madison Wojcik had eight points. Hallye Morrison had five points, and Ruby Stuckemeyer, Harleigh Bunch, and Macee Rodman had four points.
Brownstown/Saint Elmo 55, South Central 54
BSE defeated South Central in Game 5 of the Girls Dieterich Holiday Tournament.
The Bombers bested the Lady Cougars 55-54.
Audrey Wilhour led BSE (6-9) with 13 points. Laney Baldrige had 12 points. Lexi Seabaugh had nine points. Avery Myers had eight points. Natelly Beal had five points, and Anna Stine and Jayna Ireland had four points.
Dieterich 56, Arcola 46
Dieterich defeated Arcola in Game 6 of the Girls Dieterich Holiday Tournament.
The Movin' Maroons won 56-46.
Kaitlyn Boerngen led Dieterich (9-6) with 19 points. Cortney Brummer had 15 points. Estella Meinhart had eight points. Eva Meinhart had five points. Ruby Westendorf had four points. Madilyn Brummer had three points, and Miley Britton had two points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dieterich 64, Sullivan 48
Dieterich defeated Sullivan in Game 1 of the Boys Dieterich Holiday Tournament Monday.
The Movin' Maroons won 64-48.
Andrew Lidy led Dieterich (6-4) with 21 points. Pete Britton had 13 points. Bryce Budde and Lucas Westendorf had 11 points. Caleb Gephart had six points, and Ojas Desai had two points.
Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick 74, Hutsonville/Oblong/Palestine 60
Beecher City defeated OPH in Game 2 of the Boys Dieterich Holiday Tournament.
The Bobcats won 74-60.
Jaden Robertson led Beecher City (6-6) with 40 points. Silas Buzzard had 10 points. Waylon Robertson had eight points. Kade Persinger had five points. Wes Radloff had four points. Jack Robinson and Brock Forbes had three points, and Beau Brummer had one point.
Patoka/Odin 47, Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick 45
Beecher City fell to Patoka/Odin in Game 4 of the Boys Dieterich Holiday Tournament.
The Bobcats lost 47-45.
Jaden Robertson led Beecher City (6-7) with 24 points. Silas Buzzard had nine points. Waylon Robertson had seven points. Gage Lorton had three points, and Kade Persinger had two points.
South Central 61, Hutsonville/Oblong/Palestine 40
South Central defeated OPH in Game 5 of the Boys Dieterich Holiday Tournament.
The Cougars won 61-40.
Aidan Dodson led South Central (9-4) with 25 points. Spencer Johannes had 15 points. Ethan Watwood had nine points. Anthony Buonaura had seven points, and London Hails had five points.
