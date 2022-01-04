Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick 57, Arcola 30
Beecher City defeated Arcola for fifth-place at the Dieterich Holiday Tournament Wednesday.
The Bobcats won 57-30.
Kade Persinger led Beecher City (7-8) with 18 points. Jaden Robertson had 15 points. Silas Buzzard had six points. Waylon Robertson and Wes Radloff had five points. Carter Bain and Clayton Wojcik had three points, and Beau Brummer had two points.
Brownstown/Saint Elmo 61, Casey-Westfield 17
BSE defeated Casey-Westfield for seventh-place at the Dieterich Holiday Tournament.
The Bombers won 61-17.
Audrey Wilhour led BSE (7-10) with 16 points. Laney Baldrige had 12 points. Jayna Ireland had 10 points. Anna Stine had eight points. Lexi Seabaugh had seven points. Natelly Beal had six points, and Kyleigh Ward and Avery Myers had two points.
North Clay 54, Arcola 44
North Clay defeated Arcola for fifth-place at the Dieterich Holiday Tournament.
The Lady Cardinals won 54-44.
Kirstin Allen led North Clay (7-10) with 18 points. Miah Ballard had 16 points. Allison Czyzewski had 11 points, and Alexis Van Dyke had nine points.
Dieterich 45, Newton 36
Dieterich defeated Newton for third-place at the Dieterich Holiday Tournament.
The Movin’ Maroons bested the Lady Eagles 45-36.
Cortney Brummer led Dieterich (10-7) with 13 points. Kaitlyn Boerngen had seven points. Madilyn Brummer, Ruby Westendorf, and Olivia Brummer had six points. Estella Meinhart had four points, and Miley Britton had three points.
Meanwhile, for Newton (6-11), Camryn Martin had 12 points. Lilly Kessler had seven points. Amber Russell had five points. Alexis Hetzer and Sydney Dobbins had four points, and Ava Kessler and Morgan White had two points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.