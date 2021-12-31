BOYS BASKETBALL
South Central 65, Patoka 43
South Central defeated Patoka in Game 3 on the second day of the Dieterich Holiday Tournament Tuesday.
The Cougars won 65-43.
Spencer Johannes and Keenin Willshire led South Central (10-4) with 18 points. London Hails had 10 points. Ethan Watwood had eight points. Aidan Dodson had six points, and Anthony Buonaura had five points.
South Central 65, Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick 32
South Central defeated Beecher City in Game 6 on the second day of the Dieterich Holiday Tournament Tuesday.
The Cougars bested the Bobcats 65-32.
Aidan Dodson led South Central (11-4) with 19 points. Spencer Johannes had 14 points. Keenin Willshire had 10 points. Ethan Watwood had nine points. Anthony Buonaura had eight points. London Hails had four points, and Ethann Hester had one point.
Meanwhile, for Beecher City (6-8), Jaden Robertson led the team with 11 points. Waylon Robertson had eight points. Silas Buzzard had seven points. Wes Radloff had three points. Clayton Wojcik had two points, and Carter Bain had one point.
Dieterich 61, Arcola 60
Dieterich defeated Arcola in Game 6 on the second day of the Dieterich Holiday Tournament Tuesday.
The Movin' Maroons won 61-60.
Bryce Budde led Dieterich (8-4) with 15 points. Luke Westendorf had 13 points. Caleb Gephart had 12 points. Andrew Lidy had 10 points. Andrew Wente had six points, and Pete Britton had five points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Clay 52, Brownstown/Saint Elmo 42
North Clay defeated BSE in Game 1 on the second day of the Dieterich Holiday Tournament Tuesday.
The Lady Cardinals bested the Bombers 52-42.
Miah Ballard led North Clay (6-9) with 16 points. Allison Czyzewski had 14 points. Alexis Van Dyke and Kirstin Allen had eight points. Matia Price had four points, and Karlie Guinn had two points.
Meanwhile, for BSE (6-10), Audrey Wilhour had 12 points. Laney Baldrige had 10 points. Lexi Seabugh had nine points. Natelly Beall had four points. Avery Myers had three points, and Anna Stine and Jayna Ireland had two points.
Newton 49, North Clay 41
Newton defeated North Clay in Game 3 on the second day of the Dieterich Holiday Tournament Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles bested the Lady Cardinals 49-41.
Elley Bennett led Newton (6-9) with 11 points. Ava Kessler had 10 points. Camryn Martin and Sydney Dobbins had nine points. Alexis Hetzer had four points, and Macy Barthelemy and Morgan White had three points.
Meanwhile, for North Clay (6-10), Alexis Van Dyke had 12 points. Miah Ballard had 11 points. Allison Czyzewski had 10 points. Kirstin Allen had six points, and Matia Price and Sydney Kincaid had one point.
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 64, Arcola 53
CHBC defeated Arcola in Game 4 on the second day of the Dieterich Holiday Tournament Tuesday.
The Bobcats won 64-53.
Gracie Heckert led CHBC (12-1) with 29 points. Madison Wojcik had 13 points. Lani Morrison had 10 points. Ruby Stuckemeyer had five points. Marissa Summers and Karlee Smith had three points, and Hallye Morrison had one point.
South Central 45, Newton 36
South Central defeated Newton in Game 5 on the second day of the Dieterich Holiday Tournament Tuesday.
The Lady Cougars bested the Lady Eagles 45-36.
Brooklyn Garrett led South Central (8-6) with 14 points. Laney Webster had 12 points. Halle Smith had nine points. Taegan Webster had eight points, and Brooke Cowger had two points.
Meanwhile, for Newton (6-10), Camryn Martin had 13 points. Ava Kessler had six points. Sydney Dobbins had five points. Macy Barthelemy and Alexis Hetzer had four points, and Elley Bennett and Lilly Kessler had two points.
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 56, Dieterich 50
CHBC defeated Dieterich in Game 6 on the second day of the Dieterich Holiday Tournament Tuesday.
The Bobcats bested the Movin' Maroons 56-50.
Lani Morrison led CHBC (13-1) with 24 points. Gracie Heckert had 17 points. Marissa Summers had eight points. Madison Wojcik had three points. Hallye Morrison had two points, and Ruby Stuckemeyer and Karlee Smith had one point.
Meanwhile, for Dieterich (9-7), Kaitlyn Boerngen had 19 points. Madilyn Brummer had 11 points. Ruby Westendorf had 10 points. Estella Meinhart had five points. Morgan Esker and Olivia Brummer had two points, and Cortney Brummer had one point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.