Game 12 – Dieterich 56, Arcola 35
Lucas Westendorf finished with 21 points, while Caleb Gephart added 19 in Dieterich’s 56-35 win over Arcola on Tuesday in the Dieterich Holiday Tournament.
The Movin’ Maroons (8-4) led 15-1 after the first quarter and 27-14 at halftime.
Kaden Iffert made it 11-0 after a 3-pointer with 2:20 left in the opening frame.
Westendorf followed that with an alley-oop layup that made it 13-0 before knocking down a pair of free throws to make the final score after the first quarter.
Westendorf then opened the second quarter with a layup to push the lead to 16, 17-1.
Arcola’s Aldo Garcia then made it 17-4 after a 3-pointer before Westendorf followed with a 3-pointer of his own to push the lead back to 16, 20-4.
Gerardo Alanis would then convert a 3-point play that made it 20-7 before Westendorf answered with a 3-point play to make it 23-7.
Gephart then closed the quarter in style after rebounding a missed Westendorf shot and putting it back for a layup right at the buzzer to equal the score at the break.
Aside from Gephart and Westendorf’s nights, Tanner Will had seven points, Iffert and Cole Will had three, John Holste had two, and Garrett Niebrugge had one.
As for the Purple Riders, Garcia had 11 points. Jackson Miller had eight. Alanis had seven. Braden Phillips had four. DJ Stevens had three, and Tyson Lewis had two.
Game 9 – South Central 77, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 68
Ethan Watwood and Aidan Dodson combined for 53 of South Central’s 77 points in the Cougars’ 77-68 victory over Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City on Tuesday in the Dieterich Holiday Tournament.
Watwood led all scorers with 23, while Dodson was second with 20.
South Central improved to 9-4 with the victory, while the Bobcats fell to 5-9.
Both teams ended the first quarter tied, 14-14.
South Central finally found its groove in the second quarter, though, as it outscored CHBC 28-14.
Watwood started the frame with back-to-back 3-pointers to make it 20-14.
Dodson then converted a 3-point play with 6:08 left to increase the lead to nine, 23-14.
AJ Radloff followed that with a layup to make it 23-16 before another Dodson 3-pointer made it 26-16.
Anthony Buonaura then hit a 3-pointer with 4:29 left to make it 29-16.
Buonaura finished with 11 points. Max Magnus joined him with 11, while Brody Markley and Bergmann had four, and Rahkeim Anderson and Jacob Smith had two.
As for the Bobcats, Radloff had 19 points. Clayton Wojcik and Trevor Thies had 13. Gage Lorton had 12. Carter Bain had five. Kaidyn Calame had four, and Kenny Robbins had two.
Game 7 – Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 68, Bridgeport Red Hill 52
AJ Radloff paced Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City in its win over Bridgeport Red Hill on Tuesday in the Dieterich Holiday Tournament.
Radloff had 21 points in the Bobcats’ 68-52 victory.
CHBC (5-8) started the game with a 19-6 advantage after the first quarter and 34-25 at halftime.
Clayton Wojcik opened the scoring for the Bobcats with a layup before Kaidyn Calame knocked down a 3-pointer.
Kenny Robbins then added a baseline jump shot to make it 7-0.
Red Hill would then get on the scoreboard with a 3-pointer from Payton Seaney before Gage Lorton produced back-to-back baskets to increase the lead to nine points, 12-3.
Ozzy Ash then converted a 3-point play to make it 12-6 before CHBC ended the period with a 7-0 run to equal the score at the end of the frame.
Ash finished the game with 21 points for Red Hill. Hayden Arbuckle had 13. Jacob Powden finished with six. Avery Arbuckle and Drayden Pentell had five, and Reece Ralston had two.
As for the Bobcats, joining Radloff was Calame (16 points), Lorton (12 points), Wojcik (11 points), Carson Underwood (three points), Carson Evans (two points), Robbins (two points), and Kyle Lamb (one point).
Game 11 – South Central 75, Grayville 40
South Central defeated Grayville, 75-40, in the 11th game of the Dieterich Holiday Tournament on Tuesday night.
Aidan Dodson had 31 points. Ethan Watwood had 13. Anthony Buonaura had 11. Rahkeim Anderson had eight. Seth Bergmann had six, and Max Magnus and Callaway Smith had three.
As for the Bison, Ty’zae Rowland had 16 points. Jake Hosman had 12, and Zach Leavens and Kanaan Worley had six.
The Cougars improved to 10-4 with the win.
Game 10 – Arcola 39, Sullivan 36
Arcola edged Sullivan, 39-36, in the 10th game of the Dieterich Holiday Tournament on Tuesday night.
Gerardo Alanis and Braden Phillips had 11 points. Jackson Miller had nine. Aldo Garcia had seven, and Ryan Lindstorm had one.
As for Sullivan, Brett Bushue had 17 points. Camden Watkins had eight. Kyle Corkill had six. DeMarkus Moore had four, and Cooper Christensen had one.
Game 8 – Sullivan 53, Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville 44
Sullivan defeated Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville, 53-44, in the eighth game of the Dieterich Holiday Tournament on Tuesday night.
Brett Bushue had 19 points to lead all scorers. Cooper Christensen had 10. Kyle Corkill had nine. Camden Watkins had six. DeMarkus Moore had five, and Alan Fryman and Dirk Lane had two.
As for OPH, Riley Blank had 15 points. RJ Hays had eight. Callum Roeder had six. Max Lewis had four. Holden Sipes had three, and Rowan Bailey, Gunnar Eller, Trevan Webster, and Grayden Kincaid had two.
Game 12 – Dieterich 38, Arcola 36
Dieterich defeated Arcola, 38-36, on Tuesday in the Dieterich Holiday Tournament.
Cortney Brummer had 12 points. Miley Britton had 10. Estella Meinhart had seven. Kady Tegeler had five, and Addison Miller had four.
As for Arcola, Makenzie Thomas and Kacie Sisk had 13 points. Jacey Kessler had five. Eva Hopkins had four, and Kilsey Moore had one.
The Movin’ Maroons improved to 8-7 with the win.
Game 11 – Brownstown-St. Elmo 39, Newton 37
Brownstown-St. Elmo squeaked by Newton, 39-37, on Tuesday in the Dieterich Holiday Tournament.
The Bombers (12-4) received 10 points from Lexi Seabaguh and Jayna Ireland, nine from Alice Turco, four from Avery Myers and Laney Baldrige, and two from Sydney Stine.
As for the Lady Eagles (7-9), Karasyn Martin had 12 points, Camryn Martin had 11, Lilly Kessler had eight, Elley Bennett had four, and Addy O’Dell had two.
Game 9 – South Central 49, Brownstown-St. E
lmo 46
Taegan Webster led all scorers with 21 points in South Central’s 49-46 win over Brownstown-St. Elmo on Tuesday in the Dieterich Holiday Tournament.
The Lady Cougars started the game ahead by one point, 14-13, after the first frame and led 24-19 at the break.
A 15-7 advantage from the Bombers in the third quarter, though, led to them going into the fourth quarter ahead by three, 34-31.
But South Central ended the game strong. The Lady Cougars (6-7) outscored BSE 18-12 in the fourth to come away with the win.
Aside from Webster, Brooklyn Garrett had 16 points. Kaitlyn Swift had seven, and Brooke Cowger had five.
As for BSE (11-4), Jayna Ireland had 14 points. Laney Baldrige had 12. Anna Stine had seven. Lexi Seabaugh had five. Natelly Beall had four, and Alice Turco and Sydney Stine had two.
Game 10 – Marshall 52, Arcola 51Marshall defeated Arcola, 52-51, on Tuesday in the Dieterich Holiday Tournament.
Adi Scott finished with 14 points. Libby McFarland had 12. Zara Engledon had 11. Marlee Heighton had 10. Mya Clark had three, and Ella Mattas had two.
As for Arcola, Kacie Sisk had 20 points. Kilsey Moore and Eva Hopkins had nine. Reyli Vega and Jacey Kessler had four. Crystal Ramirez had three, and Makenzie Thomas had two.
Game 8 – Marshall 63, Bridgeport Red Hill 21Marshall defeated Bridgeport Red Hill, 63-21, on Tuesday in the Dieterich Holiday Tournament.
Adi Scott had 16 points for the Lions. Mya Clark had 12, Sophie Smith had 10, Zara Engledon had eight, Libby McFarland had six, Marlee Heighton had five, Ella Mattas had four, and Lynn Wellborn had two.
As for the Salukis, Tess Heath had 11 points. Caitlee Gray had seven, and Addi Dining had three.
Game 7 – Casey-Westfield 54, South Central 51South Central fell to Casey-Westfield, 54-51, on Tuesday in the Dieterich Holiday Tournament.
The Lady Cougars (5-7) received 29 points from Brooklyn Garrett, 18 from Taegan Webster, and four from Brooke Cowger.
As for the Lady Warriors, Ellie Shull had 20 points, Kamryn Smith had 13, Grace Towles had 11, Harley Jean and Megan Cribelar had four, and Julia Eckerty had two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.