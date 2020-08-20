The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons held opponent Ramsey to just one hit Thursday in the team’s 11-0 win in the fall season opener.
Pete Britton got the start for the Movin’ Maroons and didn’t surrender a hit or a walk in four perfect innings while striking out nine.
The score was knotted at zero heading into the top of the third. Noah Dill led off the inning with a walk. Following a strikeout for the first out, Hill was able to move into scoring position on a ground ball before coming into score on a clutch two-out double for Dalton Will, collecting the first of his 3 RBI on the day to take a 1-0 lead.
Britton led off the top of the fourth with a single and was able to make it to third on an error from the Ramsey third baseman.
He wasn’t there long, as Derek Kuhl drove the second pitch of his at-bat to right field to drive in Britton and go up 2-0. Kuhl was able to advance to third on a wild pitch and eventually came in to score on a RBI ground out from Dill. The Movin’ Maroons were able to get two runs on an error from the Rams to take a 5-0 lead after four.
With one out in the top of the fifth, the Movin’ Maroons loaded the bases on a pair of walks followed by Garrett Niebrugge being hit by a pitch. Dill took advantage of the opportunity by hitting a ground ball up the middle to score Matthew Hunzinger and Kuhl to go up 7-0.
With two men still on, the Movin’ Maroons looked to do further damage when a walk to Braden Shadle loaded the bases for the second time in the inning. Once again, Dieterich took advantage, as Will drove in his second and third runs of the day on a single to right field to go up 9-0.
In the top of the sixth, Britton led off with a walk and was able to advance to third on a pair of wild pitches in what was an eventual one-out walk to Kuhl and came in to score on a passed ball to Niebrugge to make it a 10-run lead before scoring on another error from the Rams to make it 11-0 after six.
Britton earned the win, while Seth Bushur allowed just one hit on no runs in two innings of relief while striking out three.
Woodlawn 5, Brownstown/St. Elmo 4
The Bombers of Brownstown/St. Elmo were defeated by Woodlawn Thursday.
Brady Maxey, Lukas Miller and Wyatt Chandler all drove in runs for the Bombers.
Golf
The St. Anthony Bulldogs defeated the Charleston Trojans Thursday 161-166.
Jonathan Willenborg was the medalist winner with the lowest score of 36.
Thomas Chojnicki shot 38, Lane Ludwig shot 43, Charlie Wegman 44, Michael Martelli 46, Aidan Tegeler 48 and Grant Nuxoll 56.
