Three schools represented the area at the Special Olympics Illinois Region I Spring Games at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Field.
Dieterich Elementary School, the Effingham County Lightning, and the Neoga and Sigel Indians all had teams competing at the games.
Below is how each individual did in their respective games.
Dieterich Elementary School
Riley Baxter: 400m run – 3:15; Running Long Jump – 1.80m.
Hunter Iffert: 100m walk – DQ; Tennis Ball Throw – 2.02m.
Blake Niemerg: 400m run – 2:43.75; Running Long Jump – 1.30m.
Effingham County Lightning
Adeline Bailey: 50m run – 19.94; Tennis Ball Throw – 3.19m.
Karissa Bean: 4x100m relay – 1:48.82; Mini Javelin – 6.84; Running Long Jump – 1.00m.
Kraig Dahnke: 100m run – 18.03; 4x100m relay – 1:13.06; Shot Put – 7.71m.
Logan Freeman: 200m run – 47.62; Shot Put – 6.43m.
Thomas Frichtl: 200m run – 42.10; 4x100m relay – 1:13.06; Shot Put – 6.74m.
Adam Gharst: 400m run – 1:44.56; Softball Throw – 7.21m.
Lucas Grupe: 100m walk – 59.16; Softball Throw – 7.68m.
Angie Haarmann: 100m walk – 40.06; Running Long Jump – 1.60m.
Kiley Hardiek: 200m run – 1:10.75; Softball Throw – 10.40m.
Abbie Marie Koester: 200m run – 59.03; Mini Javelin – 3.85m.
Bradon Lee: Running Long Jump – 2.30m; Shot Put – 5.02m.
Evan Lotz: 100m run – DQ; Softball Throw – 5.02m.
Tyler Ludwig: 400m run – 1:25.60; 4x100m relay – 1:13.06.
Joseph Repking: 50m run – 26.88; 2; Tennis Ball Throw – 4.46m.
Caleb Scott: 200m run – 1:24.09; 4x100m relay – 1:48.82; Softball Throw – 13.92m.
Emily Stead: 200m run – 1:04.66; 4x100m relay – 1:48.82; Mini Javelin – 5.82m.
Nicholas Stewart: 100m run – 23.84; 4x100m relay – 1:48.82; Running Long Jump – 1.30m.
Chase Wendte: 200m run – 47.62; 4x100m relay – 1:13.06; Shot Put – 6.00m.
Macey Williamson: 200m run – 45.84; Mini Javelin – 7.48m.
Rachel Zakutansky: 200m run – 1:06.04; 2; 4x100m relay – 1:48.82; Mini Javelin – 9.98m.
Neoga and Sigel Indians
Alexander Gentry: 800m run – 6:11.12; Running Long Jump – 1.70m.
Dino Hall: 1500m run – 10:03.16; Softball Throw – 13.94m.
Brittany Jones: 100m run – 27.21; Softball Throw – 10.08m.
Mary Angeline Kersey: 400m run – 1:36.78; Running Long Jump – 2.00m.
Dennis McMahon: 50m run – 31.41; Tennis Ball Throw – 2.30m.
Dylan Montgomery: 100m run – 23.44; Mini Javelin – 8.21m.
Ayden Neece: 400m run – 1:47.94; Softball Throw – 13.41m.
Emiel Vargas: 800m run – 4:24.25; Mini Javelin – 12.16m.
