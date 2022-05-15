Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.