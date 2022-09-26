The Dieterich High School and Altamont High School volleyball programs are holding their annual "Volley for a Cure" game and are asking for your help.
Proceeds raised will be given to the Tatum Garcia family. Garcia is a three-year-old battling Neuroblastoma cancer. Tatum is the son of Travis and Janelle Garcia of Dieterich. A basket raffle will be in the lobby. All money raised will be given to the family to help with medical bills and any other costs they incur.
The game is Thursday and will be at Dieterich High. The junior varsity game starts at 6 p.m., and the varsity game will follow.
We are contacting local businesses and asking for your help to support this great cause. Any donations are welcome.
If you have any questions or want to donate, contact Dieterich Schools at (217) 925-5247 or Nicole Flood at (217) 343-4047.
