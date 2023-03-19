EFFINGHAM — Over the span of four years, Effingham senior Ella Niebrugge had to deal with more than she bargained for.
Niebrugge's first year on the Flaming Hearts girls basketball team ended with a 12-19 record. The next year was abbreviated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the winning would pick up.
Niebrugge helped lead Effingham to a 21-11 record and a regional championship appearance her junior year and followed that up with another regional title game berth — along with another 20-win season — her senior year.
Despite the winning never staying consistent for Niebrugge in her four years of high school basketball, her defense did.
Niebrugge proved to be one of the tougher defenders on the team this past season and one of the better defenders that head coach Jeff Schafer had the opportunity to coach during his tenure as the Flaming Hearts head coach.
"She plays as hard as anyone I've ever had; I never have to correct her," Schafer said. "Her defensive position is always spot-on and quick, so she beats them to the spot. She always has pressure on the basketball and she's very smart. Really good defensive players don't have to cover much ground because they're smart about the angles they pick."
The 2023 Effingham Daily News Girls Basketball Large Schools Defensive Player of the Year, Niebrugge finished the season with a team-best 2.1 steals per game.
However, Niebrugge's value was more than just a number could display.
"She always got a tough draw in our conference, where five teams won 20 games, so that makes it even tougher," Schafer said. "She knows that her job was to try and make a tough shot; that's our goal and I felt like she did that all the time."
Niebrugge said that what she enjoyed the most about playing on that side of the court was "no set play" to run.
"You just get to find one person and stop the ball and you have your teammates help you," she said. "You communicate and you talk and you just go after the ball."
Communication is one of the most vital keys to playing on that side of the court.
Niebrugge knew she'd always be ready for that due to how many drills her team practiced where talking was needed.
"With all of the drills that we do in practice, we learn how to communicate better and move our feet better and we're in helpside position and learn how to go after the ball," Niebrugge said.
The cliche "practice makes perfect" works for Niebrugge in this instance.
Through four years of practicing under one coach and one system, Niebrugge learned a lot, the main thing being that it's a team effort on that end of the floor.
"I learned that it's not just on me. If I'm tight on my girl, I'll hopefully cause that steal to where my other teammates can go and grab that ball," Niebrugge said. "I learned that if I give it my all on defense, that will play into the offense."
On most nights, Niebrugge's defense did just that, making her a player Schafer said would be sorely missed come next season.
"She's been so solid," he said. "She got to play as a freshman because she could guard people. I think her footwork continued to get better; her knowledge continued to get better. She would be drawing out exactly what to do for the younger kids all the time or showing them or taking them out there and positioning them where they needed to be and as a coach, that's what you dream of because it makes your job so much easier. When the kids start correcting themselves, then you know you got something going the right way."
What Schafer will also miss, though, is the example that Niebrugge set.
"After they've been with us for a year, they know what to expect. It was our seniors that set the example for those kids and those are the steps that they want to follow and Ella's one of the best defensive players I've coached," Schafer said. "The desire's got to be there and you want to guard somebody. That's the absolute key."
That desire didn't just come to form overnight, though.
It instead shaped through countless hours of aforementioned drills — an area that Schafer is high on.
"The drill work — it's the part that everyone hates, but if they understand what to do and you can give them the scheme you'd like to do, most of the times, they can carry it out OK," Schafer said. "We lost the Altamont game early in the year because we hadn't practiced a box-and-one much, but it helped us win the Tri-County game later; some of those losses earlier in the season, you learn a lot from and the defense comes down to desire.
"The older I get, the less I like to give up points."
Schafer continued as to why he has changed his ways as a coach in that regard.
"When I was a younger coach, I was always like, 'Offense, offense, offense,' but I got to where I finally divided my practice plan into three parts — a third fundamentals, a third offense and a third defense — and we've kind of stuck with that through the years and we've become much better defensively," he said.
Having a constant such as Niebrugge to rely on doesn't hurt that, either.
