Priding itself on defense is what Teutopolis is all about under Chet Reeder and Friday night was a prime example of that.
Behind key stops and extra-chance opportunities, the Wooden Shoes withstood a surge from Bloomington Central Catholic to win 57-51 at J.H. Griffin Gym.
"That's our identity," Reeder said. "Our goal is to bother people. Make them take shots that they normally don't or always see a contested hand, deflect balls out-of-bounds. Just frustrate teams, and I thought we did a pretty good job. We gave up easy buckets early, but our effort there in the last couple of minutes was pretty elite."
No matter the situation, Teutopolis’ defense wouldn’t let their fans leave on a sour note, even though Bloomington Central Catholic attempted to do just that.
With 2:06 left in the fourth and the Saints finding themselves clawing right back into the game, Shoes' senior Mitch Althoff stole the ball from Chase Fisher.
"I came off the bench and Coach told me to faceguard [Fisher], play lockdown defense on him," Althoff said. "He was coming off of a lot of ball screens, so I read one right and got a tip."
As he was looking to turn his defense into two points at the other end, though, Bloomington Central Catholic decided to foul him as he was trying to finish, sending him to the free-throw line.
Althoff would miss both of his free-throw attempts, but in the right place at the right time was Niebrugge, who gathered the miss after chasing the ball down in the backcourt to give his team a second chance. A situation that Niebrugge said his team always discusses.
"We talk about free-throw rebounds being a killer for another team, and that was awesome for us," Niebrugge said. "It helped seal the win for us."
That play wouldn't be the last that Niebrugge made in the late-goings, either. He also came up with a key charge with 17 seconds left that proved to be the game-ending stop, ending an overall superb night for the team's catalyst.
"He makes one of the most selfless plays at the end of a game there," Reeder said. "He sacrificed his body for his teammates."
Be it offensively or defensively, Niebrugge shined, something that Reeder is used to seeing.
"Max does a little bit of everything for us," Reeder said. "He gets us in everything that we do. He typically gets the assignment of guarding the team's best player. He never came off the floor tonight, and he was under control the whole game."
However, Friday night had a different feel.
Not only was it Homecoming and a packed house, but Teutopolis (6-1) was also playing shorthanded -- junior Brendan Niebrugge was out with an injury -- leaving Max with the chance to score more than he's used to scoring, and he delivered.
Max finished with a team-high 19 points and was a perfect 8-for-8 at the free-throw, including going 6-for-6 in the fourth quarter. He was also one of three players to reach double-figures in scoring for the Shoes, joining junior Caleb Siemer, who had 15 points, and senior Dylan Pruemer, who had 12.
Meanwhile, for Bloomington Central Catholic, Cole Certa led all scorers with 24 points, some of which Reeder noted came relatively easy.
"I was frustrated with some easy buckets we gave him early. We got over-extended and let him get to the rim too easy, which got him in rhythm," Reeder said. "If he doesn't get those early ones, he probably doesn't score as many as he did tonight. I thought we were in his face a lot. We challenged him. We made him work."
UP NEXT
Teutopolis returns to the court on Tuesday night when they play at Effingham. Junior varsity tips-off at 6:15 with varsity to follow.
