Oblong ran into a defensive buzzsaw in the first half as Dieterich held the Panthers scoreless for almost eight minutes between the first two quarters to take a 50-13 halftime leading the Moving Maroons to a 76-45 win in the opening game of the 2019 Dieterich Boys Holiday Tournament.
“For the first couple of minutes, we were slow. It looked like a morning game.” Dieterich varsity basketball head coach Josh Krumwiede said. “I think about halfway through the first quarter we really turned it on and scored some points off turnovers. We really made them pay for the turnovers.”
Dieterich’s Collin Hartke gave the Movin’ Maroons a 2-0 start with a bucket off a rebound then assisted Andrew Lidy with a long outlet pass to put them up 4-0 on Oblong.
Oblong’s Caleb Black cut the score in half with a shot from the post making it 4-2.
Hartke took a rebound from a missed Derek Kuhl shot and bucketed it making it 6-2.
“I thought we got a lot of easy baskets and thats a credit to them for getting into the passing lanes and getting defensive rebounds and pushing the ball down the floor,” Krumweide. “Thats when you saw the lead start to increase and increase.”
After an Oblong bucket, Hartke drove to the basket, scored and was fouled increasing Dieterich’s lead to 9-4.
Oblong’s Caleb Newman chipped in a midrange jumper, cutting the lead to 9-6.
Dieterich went on a 9-0 run with buckets from Hartke off a blocked shot, two from fellow senior Cole Niebrugge and one from Cory Gephardt.
Oblong’s next points, a two-pointer from Caleb Hawkins made the score 18-8. It would be the last points that the Movin’ Maroon’s would give up for over 8 minutes as Dieterich’s full-court press defense gave them a 34-8 first quarter lead – one that stretched to 32 points by the 4:48 mark of the second quarter when Oblong’s Jon Littlejohn drained a two-pointer.
By then it was too late for Oblong.
The plan, Krumwiede said, was bringing pressure they had practiced recently.
“We definitely made it a point in practice in the last couple of days and this mornings shoot around that we bring pressure to them. We wanted their guards to feel it,” he said.
Krumwiede was happy with the intensity the players brought to the defensive side of the court.
“I was pretty happy with how our boys were aggressive in the press, and got (Oblong) to really have to think about our pressure and make plays. Sometimes they did, and sometimes they didn’t,” Krumwiede said. “That was the trade we were willing to make.”
“We’re trying to create a defense, especially in our man-to-man, where we’re going to jump the passing lanes and create turnovers.”
Krumwiede said his bench needs to do a better job of tightening up the defense to not allow easy points. He felt Oblong outscored them in the fourth quarter.
Oblong’s bench outscored Dieterich 15-8 in the fourth quarter.
“They hit some open shots in the fourth and thats’ something we’re going to work on with our subs so they don’t come in and allow easy baskets.”
Krumwiede said he felt the team did a great job of scoring from offensive rebounds.
We’re giving ourselves a chance to score again and not one and done.”
“Even in those possessions where we didn’t get steals or turnovers, we were still in position to be solid and not allow them to get easy shots because we were pressing,” he said.
In Dieterich’s second game of the day, they defeated Arcola 68-57.
Hartke led with 19 points, while Kuhl scored 16 and Niebrugge scored 13. Pete Britton scored 10, Cory Gephart eight and Andrew Lidy two.
