Heather Davis and Shalyn Thompson were standing at halfcourt inside Altamont High School, trying to hold back the tears.
Both were about to be presented with a gift on Friday night that they never dreamed could have happened — a check for $9,408.24 that they would split and use toward their battle against cancer. They received the check following the conclusion of the Altamont and Dieterich boys’ basketball game, a night dubbed “Ball for a Cure.”
Davis — a Dieterich High School graduate and resident of Altamont — was overwhelmed with all of the support she and Thompson received.
“This community has been awesome, especially through all of this,” Davis said. “I don’t even know how to explain it. It’s been overwhelming.”
Coaches and cheerleaders wore their “Ball for a Cure” t-shirts for the game while both teams warmed up in them. There were also raffles in the lobby for auction items.
Davis was diagnosed with Stage 4 colorectal cancer in 2021. She has four children. Her oldest son, Kaden, is a junior at Altamont and on the basketball team.
Davis shared her journey and the obstacles she’s gone through since.
“When I was diagnosed, I was at the Crossroads Cancer Center. They are all amazing and angels on Earth there,” Davis said. “Since then, I had surgery in August, and I’ve got a Hepatic Artery Infusion Pump in my stomach; Effingham couldn’t do anything with those, so now I have to go to the Siteman Cancer Center in St. Peters, Missouri, for my treatments and Barnes-Jewish Hospital is where I go for all of my scans.”
Davis added that an account was set up at Crossroads Bank in Effingham for those who want to help with the cancer fund. Davis also has an account on CaringBridge that helps people stay connected with her journey.
As for Thompson, she was diagnosed with paraganglioma in 2005. Her daughter, Katrina, is a sophomore at Altamont and a cheerleader. She has four other children, as well.
While both families are thankful for the Altamont and Dieterich communities, junior Grace Nelson was another individual they were grateful for, too.
Nelson spearheaded the night for both families, nearly one year removed from a similar night during a girls’ basketball game.
“I saw one of my fellow students decide to do a fundraiser during our girls’ game last year, and I was like, ‘That is so nice of her, and it makes her look very organized and mature,’” Nelson said. “I thought that was something I wanted to do.”
Like Davis and Thompson, Nelson also tried to hold back the tears.
She said presenting the check to the two families made her heart “happy for them.”
“When I presented the check to those families, it made my heart so happy for them and gave me a great sense of achievement,” Nelson said. “The Altamont and Dieterich communities showed up big time that night, and it was a great atmosphere and a good game.”
Altamont won, 74-59, to improve its record to 12-3 and 2-0 within league play.
However, head coach John Niebrugge knew that there was something much bigger than a game that took precedence.
“It was awesome. We’re close to the Davis family — she babysat our girls, so our girls are close to their boys,” Niebrugge said. “This community has come out and supported anything we’ve done and anything we need, and they’ll continue to do that.”
Dieterich head coach Brent Bohnhoff reflected on the night, as well.
“It was exciting that we raised $9,408.24. Heather was in a grade under me, so I was one class above her, and I was fairly good friends with Heather,” Bohnhoff said. “She’s a great person. It was exciting Dieterich was a part of this.”
Nelson added that the planning started three weeks before the game.
The time Nelson spent, though, was well worth it.
“We had to come up with a slogan for it to be put on t-shirts, and that was ‘Ballin’ for a Cure.’ I reached out to some people, local companies, and sports teams, asking if they would like to donate a basket, and then made social media posts, asking if they would like to donate a basket,” Nelson said. “Then, [we] made social media posts about it, and it got a great turnout for the basket raffle.
“This night wouldn’t have been possible without the Altamont Sports Boosters — who covered the cost of the game — everyone who helped make this fundraiser run smoothly, and my parents.”
