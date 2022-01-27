Tarah Haskenherm felt a sense of relief after hearing that the St. Anthony competitive dance team qualified for the state competition at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.
All of the hard work had paid off; the goal that the Bellettes head coach set out for her team to accomplish at the beginning of the season was now a reality as St. Anthony advanced to the state competition for the ninth time in 10 years.
"I don't think the public realizes how much work we do put in," Haskenherm said. "These girls have been dancing since they've been little tots; it's been a long road, and they keep improving all the time."
Overall, a team made up of three juniors (Emma Tingley, Annie Strullmyer, and Madelyn Brown), two sophomores (Maggie Moeller and Anna Zaccari), and one freshman (Katherine Bierman) finished with the fourth-most points at a Class 1A Sectional at Mascoutah Saturday.
"It's a great feeling," Haskenherm said. "I want the girls to walk off the floor after they're done performing, happy and feeling good about the show that they just put on. I want them to be proud."
The Bellettes finished with 78.47 points out of a total of 100. Jacksonville finished first with 87.83; Clinton, second with 84.53, and Quincy (Notre Dame), third with 81.27.
Each team earned their respective points based on seven different categories determined by a panel of judges, which Haskenherm said added to the stress level after the fact.
"They're judged on technique, their facial expressions, their body language, story-telling — which is something we've been working on this season, so they get judged on a lot of things."
However, to choreographer Lynn Buenker, there was never a doubt. She knew they were good enough, especially since she spends a fair amount of time with them every week.
"I can choreograph this group every year because I work with them once a week, and I know what they're all capable of," Buenker said. "Every week, we tweak it and make changes. I always have an idea when I start, but it doesn't take full shape until we keep doing it and get feedback from the judges every week."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.