The Lincoln Prairie Conference announced its first- and second-teams and honorable mentions Wednesday for all girls' teams.
Cumberland's Sage Carr and Zoe Mitchell earned spots on the second team.
They join Tri-County's Josie Armstrong, Okaw Valley's Mia Harris, Decatur LSA's Julia Mize, and Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond's Charley Condill.
As for the first team, the conference selected Tri-County's Bella Dudley and Caroline Smith, Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond's Claire Seal and Alexa Miller, Cerro Gordo/Bement's Haley Garrett, and Arcola's Ariana Warren.
There were three honorable mentions, too.
Cerro Gordo/Bement's Jazzi Hicks and Arcola's Makenzie Thomas and Jacey Kessler all earned honorable mention status.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.