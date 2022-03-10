The Lincoln Prairie Conference announced its first- and second-teams and honorable mentions Wednesday for all girls' teams.

Cumberland's Sage Carr and Zoe Mitchell earned spots on the second team.

They join Tri-County's Josie Armstrong, Okaw Valley's Mia Harris, Decatur LSA's Julia Mize, and Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond's Charley Condill.

As for the first team, the conference selected Tri-County's Bella Dudley and Caroline Smith, Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond's Claire Seal and Alexa Miller, Cerro Gordo/Bement's Haley Garrett, and Arcola's Ariana Warren.

There were three honorable mentions, too.

Cerro Gordo/Bement's Jazzi Hicks and Arcola's Makenzie Thomas and Jacey Kessler all earned honorable mention status.

Contact EDN Sports Editor Alex Wallner at 217-347-7151 ext. 124 or alex.wallner@effinghamdailynews.com.

Tags

Trending Video