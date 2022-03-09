The Lincoln Prairie Conference announced its first- and second-teams and honorable mentions Wednesday for all boys' teams.
Cumberland's Gavin Hendrix earned a spot on the second team.
He joins Argenta-Oreana's Landon Lawson, Tri-County's Jack Armstrong, Arcola's Alex Kuhns, Decatur LSA's Gannon Harshman, and Villa Grove's Layne Rund.
As for the first team, the conference selected Cerro Gordo's Connor Brown, Arcola's Beau Edwards, Okaw Valley's Cale Roley and Tyson Montgomery, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Wyatt Hilligoss, and Decatur LSA's Stevie Tatum to the team.
There were five honorable mentions, too.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Quentin Day, Cerro Gordo's Carson Brown and Tyson Moore, Heritage's Drew Williams, and Arcola's Tanner Thomas all earned honorable mention status.
