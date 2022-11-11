Cumberland senior guard Abbie Becker signed her National Letter of Intent to continue playing basketball at Aurora University.
Becker made it official on Wednesday in front of friends and family at Cumberland High School in Toledo.
Aurora University is a Division-III school located in Aurora, Illinois. The Spartans compete in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference.
Becker said that she is more than grateful to earn an opportunity to continue playing basketball further.
“Having the opportunity to play college ball means so much to me,” Becker said. “I’ve worked hard to become the player I am today, and I am thankful to be recognized for my hard work and the opportunity to play at a higher level.”
Becker added that Aurora felt “like home” to her once she stepped foot on its campus, making the decision that much easier.
“Out of all my offers, Aurora felt like home to me the second I stepped on campus. The program also has the same standards I hold for myself,” Becker said. “Not only does the team hold my standards, but the team has great success as well as a high value on academics which is very important to me.”
Aurora head coach Ryan Rebsom has been with the Spartans since the 2018-2019 season.
Since taking over, Rebsom has led the program to a 46-37 record and a 38-24 record in the league. Aurora finished fifth in the conference in 2020-2021.
A guard-heavy team, Aurora boasts 15 guards on the roster. One is a graduate senior this year, while another is a fourth-year senior.
Rebsom said that Becker would add a different dynamic, though.
“Abbie’s size and length for a perimeter-based player are what we actively recruit,” said Rebsom in an email to the Effingham Daily News. “You must be able to shoot it in our program, or you will not play.
“We play position-less basketball and space the floor with four-out and five-out-based offensive principles.”
Rebsom added that he started recruiting Becker during the summer.
Becker also attended a camp at Aurora.
Before Becker becomes a Spartan, though, she has one final go-around as a Lady Pirate. Cumberland’s season starts Monday at Brownstown-St. Elmo.
Lady Pirates head coach Samara James is looking forward to one more year with one of her more dependable players.
“I can’t wait to see her energy and what she brings to her team in this senior leadership role,” James said. “Our underclassmen look up to her. Abbie is a leader on and off the floor; she is a wonderful kid who will shine at whatever she chooses to do because of her hard work and desire to ‘play the right way.’
“Abbie looks for the best interests of everyone on her team. She makes everyone feel like they’re a part of and makes them want to do their best.”
