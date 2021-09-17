Mistakes hurt. While two interceptions didn't, poor tackling did as Cumberland suffered their first loss of the season Friday night.
The Pirates lost to Arcola 20-13, moving the No. 4-ranked team in Class 1A to 3-1.
“We made too many mistakes,” Cumberland head coach Lucas Watkins said. “That's a good opponent. Coming in, they were 1-2, but it's not indicative of their record. They're a solid team. We couldn't make mistakes against an opponent and have an expectation to win.”
On the Purple Raiders' opening drive, the Pirates halted them after a sack from Jerad Carl that sent them back to a third-and-long situation, which they couldn't convert.
Then, with the quarter winding down, Arcola took their last offensive possession of the first and scored on the opening play of the second after a run by Jed Jones, giving the Purple Riders a 7-0 lead after the made PAT. Arcola finished the game rushing 49 times for 219 yards, predominantly on the back of Jones.
Following the touchdown, Arcola's next drive wouldn't end like the first, though.
After getting into field goal range, Cumberland blocked the attempt to keep the score at 7-0.
However, six minutes later, the Purple Raiders had the same opportunity to tack on three points and this time didn't let that opportunity go to waste, as they converted their attempt to make it a two-score game, 10-0, and it didn't take them long to score again.
Arcola added another field goal to end the half after Austin Kutz picked off Pirates quarterback Logan Thilker to make it 13-0.
Needing halftime to regroup, Cumberland did just that and opened the second half by showing why they are a top-five team in the state. The Pirates scored on their first offensive possession of the half, after a seven-yard run from Iysten Syfert to make it 13-7.
Knowing that running back Galen Martinez was the key player to watch for on Cumberland, Watkins said that the Purple Raiders scouted him well, leaving the door open for Syfert, who scored both touchdowns in the loss.
After the Syfert score, though, bad luck would strike again for Thilker, as he threw his second interception; this one to Beau Edwards.
Edwards, Arcola's starting quarterback, not only came up with the turnover but also the score, as he trotted in from five yards out to make it 20-7 with 2:24 remaining in the fourth for the visitors' final points of the contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.