The Cumberland Pirates made quick work of the Tri-County Titans Friday evening in a 49-0 shutout win, Cumberland’s third shutout in a row.
“Our defense is very solid,” said Cumberland head coach Lucas Watkins. “That’s the third-straight shutout we’ve had, and the defense is very well aware of that. They’re motivated every night to keep that streak going.”
After the Pirates forced a punt on Tri-County’s opening drive, they capitalized with a screen pass to Galen Martinez, who let his blockers set up out front along the right side and followed them in for a score to take a 7-0 lead with 6 minutes, 38 seconds remaining in the first.
Tri-County rushed for no gain on its first offensive play following the touchdown, and bobbled the snap on second and third downs before punting it back to the Pirates.
The Pirates went back to a similar looking play, getting the ball to Martinez once again on a short pass out of the backfield and took it 48 yards for a touchdown to make it 14-0 with 4:12 to go in the first.
“It was basically the same play,” Watkins said. “One was from a trips set and was like a bubble screen. We saw something on coverage and thought we could get outside. The next one, he came from a spread set as a fullback set in the backfield. Then he ran basically a flat route.
“We knew if we could get outside on them early on, that maybe we could have some success. We were able to do that on the first two offensive plays and both went for touchdowns. He’s the fasted kid on the team. When we run sprints, he’s the fastest. We’ve really not done a great job at getting him that many touches and we were able to do that tonight.”
On the ensuing defensive sequence, Ross Hemmen came up with a tackle in the backfield for a loss of six yards. After a two-yard rush to force a third-and-12, Iysten Syfert jumped a pass intended for the fullback out of the flat and took it 26 yards for a touchdown to make it 21-0.
The Titans looked to have something going after tight end Greg Reese broke free for a 33-yard reception down to the Cumberland 39-yard line. But the defense stood tall, recovering a fumble on the snap on a third-and-1 attempted quarterback sneak with 7.3 seconds remaining in the quarter.
After Wyatt Brant was pushed out of bounds after a gain of five with 1.6 seconds remaining in the opening quarter, Hemmen scored on a 64-yard touchdown to make it 28-0 after one.
The game was a polar opposite of last week’s contest. While Cumberland went on to defeat Villa Grove/Heritage 34-0, they had amassed only seven points through three quarters before blowing the game open with 27 fourth-quarter points.
This week, the Pirates found the end zone four times in the opening quarter.
“Based on film, we felt like we could get our offense clicking this week,” Watkins said. “We saw some stuff we thought we could take advantage of. We felt like we could get outside and we ran some jets and screen passes early on. When we got up big, we started running more in the middle and everything we did was pretty effective tonight.”
after forcing a turnover on downs at Tri-County’s 38-yard line, Brant took the handoff and spun off a defender before taking it 38 yards for a touchdown to make it 35-0 with 9:24 left in the first half.
The Titans were once again forced to punt after a three-and-out, with the Pirates taking possession on their own 31-yard line.
Hemmen was able to break loose again, this time for a 68-yard touchdown run to go up 42-0, which Cumberland would take into the halftime break.
With a running clock and a sizable advantage, Watkins opted to go with some of the younger guys on the offense, while keeping the first-string players in on the defense to help preserve the shutout.
Late in the third quarter, Maddox McElravy jumped a pass and returned it down to the Tri-County 10-yard line.
A false start penalty backed the Pirates up to the 20-yard line as time expired in the third. But Wyatt Jackson rushed from the 20 down to the 4-yard line.
With 9:50 remaining, freshman Blake McMechcan took the handoff and punched it in from four yards out for his first touchdown of his high school career, giving the Pirates a 49-0 lead.
“You can see he’s not the biggest kid, but he has the biggest heart on the team,” Watkins said. “The kids love him. Scout team player of the year this year, I guarantee this year. He goes out and plays hard every single play. You could see the way the team responded when he got that touchdown.”
The Pirates went on to win by that same score in their last home game of the season.
Up next, the Pirates will travel to Argenta-Oreana.
