Pairings are out for the 2021 IHSA football playoffs.
Locally, Cumberland earned the No. 4 seed in the Camp Point (Central) side of the Class 1A bracket. The Pirates finished the year 8-1 and will host the No. 13 seed Mt. Sterling (Brown County). The time and date for that game were not available on Saturday.
The Hornets are 5-4 on the season and have lost their last three games. A win for Cumberland could set them up for a rematch against Arcola -- who gave the Pirates their only loss this year -- in the second round.
Meanwhile, Newton earned the No. 16 seed in the Tolono (Unity) side of the Class 2A bracket.
The Eagles will face the Rockets with the time and date not available on Saturday. Newton finished the season 5-4, winning its regular season finale Friday over Marshall 29-0.
