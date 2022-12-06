Stacey Rios knew her St. Anthony girls' basketball team weathered the storm on Monday night.
The sitting head coach of the Bulldogs, who took over on the night for head coach and husband Aaron Rios, who was away with a work-related matter, saw her team go up big early and come back when Altamont was mounting a miraculous comeback.
However, the result stayed the same.
St. Anthony walked into Altamont High School with an unblemished record and walked out in the same fashion, defeating the Lady Indians (7-1, 2-1 National Trail Conference), 76-73.
"It was a storm. We put them in the double-bonus by the end of the third quarter, middle of the third quarter, and when you put Grace Nelson on the free throw line, she's a machine there," Stacey said. "That didn't help our cause, but these girls persevered and played hard down the stretch; they listened, moved the ball well, and played well together. They love to share the ball and get up and down. There is no 'I' on this team."
Four players ended up in double-figures at the end of the night for St. Anthony, with a fifth nearing that mark.
Lucy Fearday had a team-best 17 points. Addi Nuxoll and Anna Faber had 14, and Nancy Ruholl had 13.
Stacie Vonderheide neared double figures, finishing with nine.
But, on this night, the story centered around the post players.
Even without Aaron coaching the team, Stacey joked that the philosophy wouldn't change; this team would still feed the post at all costs.
"I'm the substitute teacher, and no philosophy has changed," Stacey laughed. "In fact, I'm waiting to get my postgame report from coach."
"For most of the season, we've gone with a smaller lineup — four guards and Lucy — and we knew coming in tonight, we needed to go with 'Nux' in the middle with Lucy," Stacey continued. "They were going to double-team Lucy; it's no secret what she can do inside, so most of the teams in our league will double-and-triple-team her. So, we wanted to give her some help."
Nuxoll ended the first half with 10 points. Fearday had eight, and Ruholl had nine, as St. Anthony headed into halftime with a 40-25 lead.
The Bulldogs led 22-11 after the first quarter before outscoring the Lady Indians 18-14 in the second.
During the intermission, though, it was almost like the light turned off in the first half came back on.
"We didn't talk Xs and Os. We talked about how we would stay in it, where our focus needed to be, and just the minor adjustments we needed to have," Altamont head coach Katie Lurkins said. "We didn't come out and start strong."
What the Lady Indians didn't do through the first 16 minutes, they did do once the third quarter started.
Altamont outscored St. Anthony 24-19 in the third to only trail by 10 heading into the fourth.
The leading cause for that surge?
Grace Nelson.
The all-state guard scored 20 points in the third quarter, leading her team to within striking distance of the Bulldogs.
She then followed up that quarter with another jaw-dropping period, as she scored 21 in the fourth to finish with a game-high 56 points.
To Lurkins, though, the number that she believes Nelson was more concerned with was the three points that Altamont lost by.
If you asked Grace about the game, the points that would matter are that we were down by three. Yes, her point performance was outstanding and a reflection of the talent God gave her and her hard work, but I think the most important thing we're discussing is that she wants her team to succeed," Lurkins said. "She's frustrated about this loss, and that's what a great teammate is. She was the first to speak up in the locker room; she took ownership of some things and kept battling. That is what is going to continue to make us successful."
Overall, a performance like the one Nelson put on for the crowd at Altamont could break teams.
St. Anthony, though, isn't one of them.
Stacey credits the program's culture for that.
"It's our culture. These girls are out here because they love it," Stacey said. "They love to be out here; they want to be challenged. Yeah, it's fun to blow a team out and win big, but we want to be challenged at the end of the day."
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|St. Anthony
|22
|18
|19
|17
|76
|Altamont
|11
|14
|24
|24
|73
