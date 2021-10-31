Newton varsity head football coach Jason Fulton knew his Eagles had a tough task going up against top-seeded Tolono Unity Saturday afternoon in their Class 3A opening playoff match.
He hoped for a few defensive stops to slow down the Rockets’ high-powered offense, but those stops didn’t come as Unity (10-0) defeated the Eagles (5-5) 46-6 to advance in the playoffs.
Unity quarterback Blake Kimball was the star for the Rockets in the first half. The senior quarterback sprinted left and right, finding open receivers at will, to amass 217 yards passing out of the team’s 421 total yards.
“They don’t do anything super fancy, truthfully, when you’re gameplanning for them,” Fulton said. “But they’re just so good at what they do. What they do is good stuff. The running back runs hard and makes good cuts. He’ll run you over. They have a big line where they do a good job pulling. The quarterback – I felt like he was Kyler Murray out there at one point. He does everything right.”
Meanwhile, on the ground, Rockets junior running back Matt Brown finished the day with 19 carries for 153 yards, scoring five touchdowns, with the longest being a 46-yard run capping the Rockets’ final scoring drive.
“We knew they had a lot of good skills guys that blocked good up front all year,” Newton’s Ben Meinhart said. “We knew how good they were. They were tough to defend. It’s just props to them.”
As for Newton, the lone touchdown started at the hands of junior safety Austin Moore.
The hard-hitting defensive back intercepted a Kimball pass, the lone dark spot on his day, leading to the Eagles taking possession on the Rockets’ 47-yard line, ultimately ending in a nine-play drive capped by a Meinhart touchdown.
Faced with a fourth-and-goal from the nine-yard line, Mason Mulvey connected with Meinhart, racing inside, before he beat his defender into the end zone. Mulvey completed 14 of his 35 passes for 116 yards.
“It’s been one of the best four years,” the dynamic wide receiver said. “ I wouldn’t want to go to any other school. The coaching staff, players, staff and the community backs us up so much. You go to a Newton Eagle football game and they’re packing the crowds.”
How the first half ended wasn’t how the second half started for the Eagles, though, as Newton’s opening possession came to a crushing halt.
On third-and-four from the 14, Mulvey dropped back to pass but was sacked and stripped of the ball by Rockets linebacker Boden Franklin. Unity’s Nick Nosler then picked up the ball and rumbled into the end zone, putting the Rockets up 40-6.
“That was really deflating. We needed that drive to get us some hope, to hopefully put the ball in the endzone or play the field possession game,” Fulton said. “It just didn’t work out. That was a bad way of getting started. They made the play.”
A stout defense also played a big role in Fulton’s gameplan, adding that he tried to get one of his better playmakers — Meinhart — more involved. Unity’s defense, though, challenged them to do that consistently.
Meinhart finished with eight catches for 72 yards.
“Ben is a great player,” he said. “He’s the heart and the soul of the team. He’s not very vocal. He’s a quiet kid. His actions on the field just speak for themselves. Obviously, we wanted to get the ball to him as much as we can, and we did. He makes things happen. He’s a great athlete. It’s hard to believe he’s a senior and going to be gone. I really appreciate what he’s done. He’s had a great career here.”
Despite finishing the season at .500, Fulton’s mind isn’t changing on where he believes Meinhart belongs. He believes that his star senior deserves all-state recognition.
“There’s no doubt about it,” he said. “To me, he’s an all-state caliber type of player, definitely all-conference. What a great kid. Great leader.”
Against Unity, though, one all-state-caliber player wouldn’t work.
The Rockets brought threat after threat against Newton, whether on the ground or through the air, with Rockets’ receiver Dillon Rutledge adding to that list. Rutledge took in 9 of the 10 passes thrown to him for 131 yards.
“Those guys, you look at them and they’re all a little bit bigger than us,” Fulton said. “That’s just weight room and off-season stuff. I don’t know if they have any flaws truthfully.”
Yet, even with those threats, one thing that eluded Newton was establishing the run. Something they found success in throughout the regular season.
The Eagles finished with 20 carries for 73 yards, led by Mulvey’s 46 yards on eight rushes and sophomore Meyer Tarr’s five rushes for 23 yards.
“We couldn’t run the ball on them,” Fulton said. “They took it away. We threw more than what we probably wanted to. It wasn’t as effective as we’d like it to be. Their DB’s are fast. They’re solid. They’re the number 1 seed in the bracket for a reason. Meyer Tarr ran the ball hard. He had a great game. He didn’t have a ton of yards, but he gave us a great effort from the fullback spot.”
Overall, Fulton said that he hopes the underclassmen see how well Unity executed and where it originates as they aim to get back — and go deeper — into the postseason.
“Looking down over there, that’s where we need to aspire as a football team,” he said. “This Tolono Unity team is setting the bar – we need to get to that level. For us, we have to get better in the offseason. We have to get better. We have to get bigger and all those things that go along with football. That’s where we have to aspire to be and I hope our kids will want to come back and work hard and try to. We want to play in November. We had some good runs 5-6 years ago. We need to get back to making those runs again.”
