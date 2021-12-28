SAINT ANTHONY 40, CHAMPAIGN CENTENNIAL 38
Craig Croy delivered when Saint Anthony needed him the most.
With 3.2 seconds left, the senior got to his spot near the right elbow, elevated, and buried his shot — much to the delight of the Bulldogs' fans in attendance — that would lift them to a 40-38 win over Champaign Centennial at the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Tournament Tuesday.
"Craig did what Craig's capable of doing," head coach Cody Rincker said. "He got to his spot, was able to elevate and make another shot. I hope we don't have to continue to win games like that, but I will tell you that I'm glad Craig Croy is on my team."
Even with the make, though, one word that Rincker said would best describe his team is "fortunate," as there were multiple occasions where the Bulldogs could have lost the game but didn't.
One such scenario came at the end when the Chargers had a pair of looks to try and regain the lead but couldn't capitalize, as Kellen Davis missed a three-pointer and Todd Makabu missed a rebound putback off the three.
However, despite the misses, one thing that Centennial did do well was rebound — the Chargers outrebounded Saint Anthony 30-19 — with Jack Young coming up with one of the most crucial boards of the game.
After the missed layup, Young was in the right place at the right time, as he got in position and gobbled the miss before drawing a foul that sent him to the line for a pair. He would make his first attempt before Rincker called a timeout to try and rattle him, a strategy that can go one of two ways, and for the Bulldogs — in this particular scenario — it went their way, as he missed his second attempt, leading to, what was the game-winning shot.
Young finished with 13 points and five rebounds. He was 7-for-8 at the free-throw line and shot 3-of-9 from the floor.
"That's Jack; he just plays hard," Chargers head coach Tim Lavin said.
He was the only Charger in double-figures, while David Hubbard neared the mark with nine points, all of which came in the first half.
Meanwhile, for Saint Anthony, Croy finished with a team-high 12 points on 5-of-13 shooting, while Griffin Sehy had 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting.
"I liked the growth and development he's showing right now, especially at taking care of the basketball," said Rincker of Sehy. "This is not a great matchup for him. Sometimes when you're that tall and lanky and handle the basketball, guys can get up in you and give you a hard time, but he's got a feel of when to make his passes, when to dribble it, how to be patient.
"He controls the tempo for us."
UP NEXT
The Bulldogs return to the court at noon today against Lincoln Way East, while Centennial plays Pleasant Plains at 9 a.m.
NEWTON 55, CHARLESTON 42
Beating a team twice in one week can be a difficult task.
For Newton, though, the difficulties were only temporary in its 55-42 win over Charleston Tuesday.
"We prepared for a lot of different things," head coach Troy Bierman said. "We knew that they would hit shots, we had to withstand that, and our kids executed our game plan."
The Eagles (10-2) trailed 15-6 at the end of the first quarter, but it wasn't anything that Bierman hadn't seen from his team before.
"We've done that before. If you keep track of our games, sometimes, we come out hot, and sometimes, we don't," Bierman said. "Talking to our assistant coaches before the game, this is what Christmas [tournaments] are about, which team comes out ready to play, relaxed, and doing what they should be doing."
He knew that his team would find a way; it just wasn't until the second quarter when they finally found their groove.
Newton outscored the Trojans 18-12 in the second, with a pair of runs playing a significant role. The Eagles used a 7-0 run to cut the lead to 24-17 and a 5-0 run that made it a three-point game heading into halftime.
That momentum then carried over into the third, when Ben Meinhart went on a personal 5-0 run to give Newton the lead.
The senior made a layup to cut the deficit to one and then drilled a three-pointer that gave the Eagles their first lead, one that they never gave up. From that point forward, Newton outscored Charleston 26-16 en route to picking up its first win in its first year playing in the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Tournament.
"This was a good test for us," Bierman said. "They're athletic; they play in the Apollo. Their schedule is rough every single night, and that's why coming here is big for us. We didn't play a complete game, but at the end of the day, they did a lot of things in that first half to cause some issues, and we corrected the ship at halftime and did what we were supposed to do."
Leading the way for the Eagles were Meinhart and Parker Wolf. Both individuals scored 11 points, with Meinhart shooting 2-of-5 from the floor and Wolf going 5-of-8.
They were the only two Eagles to reach double-figures in scoring, while Mason and Evan Schafer neared the number with nine and eight points, respectively.
UP NEXT
Newton plays Teutopolis at 1:30 today, while Charleston plays Lutheran North at 10:30.
