Lily Barry stands 5-feet-7-inches tall but plays a lot bigger on the volleyball court.
The 30th Annual Crossroads Classic showcased that, as Barry helped lift her Normal University Pioneers to its first championship in the event in 22 years while also earning Most Valuable Player honors.
"It means a lot. I feel the team can be very successful," Barry said. "I feel like my hard work is paying off, but I definitely couldn't have done it without my teammates."
Barry had 12 kills, one block, 10 digs, and two assists in two of the five matches that were available from the Crossroads Classic. Those stats came against Fairfield and Terre Haute (Ind.) South.
Overall, the future Illinois Fighting Illini has 95 kills, 13 aces, six blocks, 73 digs, and seven assists for the season. She added that it's almost euphoric when she gets that great set and finishes off with an exciting slam.
"I like getting big kills. It's super exciting, and being little, it's super fun because you get to go against all these big girls," Barry said.
Normal U-High head coach Caleb Phillips has seen his fair share of those kills over the past four years.
However, to Phillips, it's more than just the kills. The defense and passing are also a plus, along with her ability to want to be in the moment.
"She's been in the big moment since she arrived as a freshman. So, to see how mature she is, now as a senior, and how she handles this big situation and the expectations of being the top player on her team, she handles that very maturely," Phillips said. "It's impressive."
The Pioneers currently sit with a 16-2 record and a perfect 4-0 mark within the Central State Eight Conference. They are ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, according to Max Preps, with Barry being one main reason for that success.
The fact that she's a high-level recruit doesn't hurt her, either.
"They know, so they try to come after me a little," Barry said. "But, my teammates are there supporting me; they do as much as possible for me, which is important."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.