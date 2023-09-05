EFFINGHAM — The 31st Annual Crossroad Classic Volleyball Tournament tips off at 6 p.m. this Friday. It is hosted by Effingham High and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg.
The event uses six courts at Effingham High, Effingham Junior High, and Sacred Heart Junior High. Admission at any of the sites is good for all sites.
Twenty-four teams compete in 24 matches on Friday and 36 more on Saturday. The tournament champion should take home the trophy at around 5 p.m. on Saturday.
As always, postseason success is a good indication of just how strong this event is.
Last year was no exception.
The Wheaton (St. Francis) Spartans lost twice here but went on to win the Illinois 3A state championship. Hermann also lost twice here and finished as the state runner-up in the Missouri Class 2 state series. Castle (Ind.), McCracken County (Ken.), Ursuline Academy (Mo.), Normal (University), and Breese (Mater Dei) all finished in their state series elite eight. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, Fairfield, and Jefferson City (Mo.) advanced to their respective state series round of 16.
This is an early season test that helps these teams get ready to contend for a conference title and make a deep run in their state tournament series.
In the previous 30 years of this tournament, 40 teams played in this event and went on to finish their season with a state championship.
However, 31 of those teams did not win this event along the way. The bottom line is that a lot of these teams will still be playing late in November when most other teams have finished their season.
