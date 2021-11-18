Once again, high school volleyball teams that participated in the Crossroads Classic tournament here in Effingham in September did quite well in the postseason.
The biggest trophy went to the Hermann Bearcats, who won their 15th state championship in Missouri.
As for Illinois, both Breese Mater Dei and Edwardsville advanced to the state final four, with Mater Dei in 2A and Edwardsville in 4A, while WSS and Plainfield North both made it to the sweet sixteen in 1A and 4A, respectively. However, both of their seasons ended with a loss to the eventual state champions.
In Kentucky’s single-class system, Henderson County bowed out in the round of sixteen. McCracken County, who is returning next year after a one-year absence, also made it to the sweet sixteen.
All of these teams should return to the 30th Annual Crossroads Classic next fall.
