After taking a year off due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Crossroads Classic high school volleyball tournament returns to Effingham this weekend.
Effingham and Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) host the high-level, multi-state, 21-team event. Play begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, and 54 matches later, concludes around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
This year is the 29th of the event, and — as an added footnote — 38 teams that previously played in the tournament finished their season with a state championship. However, the strength of the rest of the field prevented 29 of those teams from winning.
As an early-season tournament, predicting a winner is nearly impossible since there was no event last year.
Yet, heading into the weekend, there are still teams that may have the advantage over others. Among those teams are Glenbard West, Breese Mater Dei, Normal University, and Edwardsville. Ozark, Missouri, is another that could win, as well.
To further examine the unpredictability of the tournament, Plainfield North was a new entry — not among the favorites in 2019 — but are the defending champions heading into the weekend.
Besides the host schools and teams aforementioned, Teutopolis is the only other area entry. All matches are at Effingham High School, Sacred Heart School, and Effingham Junior High School. One daily admission is good for all venues that day, and the school face mask regulations are in effect for this event.
SCHEDULE
Friday, September 10
Effingham High School (Court No. 1)
St. Francis v. Champaign Centennial, 7:05 p.m.
Hermann v. Champaign Centennial, 8:10 p.m.
St. Francis v. Hermann, 9:15 p.m.
Effingham High School (Court No. 2)
Bloomington v. Effingham, 6 p.m.
Normal University v. Champaign Central, 7:05 p.m.
Glenbard West v. Bloomington, 8:10 p.m.
Glenbard West v. Effingham, 9:15 p.m.
Effingham High School (Court No. 3)
Champaign Central v. Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg), 6 p.m.
Hinsdale South v. Massac County, 7:05 p.m.
Ozark v. Massac County, 8:10 p.m.
Ozark v. Hinsdale South, 9:15 p.m.
Effingham High School (Court No. 4)
Edwardsville v. Henderson County, 6 p.m.
Plainfield North v. Henderson County, 7:05 p.m.
Edwardsville v. Plainfield North, 8:10 p.m.
Normal University v. Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg), 9:15 p.m.
Effingham Junior High School
Mahomet-Seymour v. Teutopolis, 6 p.m.
Breese Mater Dei v. Teutopolis, 7:05 p.m.
Breese Mater Dei v. Mahomet-Seymour, 8:10 p.m.
Sacred Heart
Belleville Althoff v. Fairfield, 6 p.m.
Naperville Central v. Belleville Althoff, 7:05 p.m.
Naperville Central v. Fairfield, 8:10 p.m.
