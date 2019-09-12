The twenty-eighth annual Crossroads Classic Volleyball Tournament returns to Effingham this weekend. Generally regarded as the strongest high school tournament in Illinois south of the Chicago area, it is loaded with powerful teams. That is probably the most exciting facet of this event. You get to see, early in the season, a display of the quality of teams that will still be playing in their state series after most other teams have been eliminated.
Last year’s post season was typical. Hermann won the Missouri 2A state championship and Belleville Althoff finished second in the Illinois 3A title game. In Kentucky McCracken County and Bowling Green Greenwood advanced to the Elite Eight while Bloomington and Wheaton St Francis did the same in Illinois. In Indiana, Indianapolis Chatard advanced to the round of sixteen as did Ozark, St Louis Visitation, and St Louis Ursuline in Missouri and Normal University, Breese Mater Dei, and Windsor/Stew-Stras in Illinois.
The tournament is hosted by Effingham High School and the Windsor/Stew-Stras Coop. The action takes place at EHS and St Anthony High School on Friday night and resumes at EHS and EJHS on Saturday. Pool play in the 24 team event begins at 6:00 pm on Friday, and the gold, silver, and bronze brackets start at 8:30 Saturday morning. Sixty matches will lead up to the champion being crowned at about 5:00 on Saturday afternoon.
Besides the host schools there is additional local interest with Teutopolis also in the field. Defending champ Ozark, Naperville Central, Belleville Althoff and Edwardsville are among the favorites this year, but nothing is certain in this field. In the previous twenty-seven years of the Classic thirty-seven teams have come out of this tournament and finished their season with a state championship, but only nine of those teams won this event in their state championship season.
