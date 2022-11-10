CROSS COUNTRY
Class 1A State Final Meet
Newton finished 19th and St. Anthony finished 20th at the Class 1A State Final Meet at Detweiler Park on Saturday.
The Eagles finished with 484 points; the Bulldogs finished with 507 points.
Clay Bergbower finished 55th at 16:39.64. Luke Weber finished 126th at 17:19.68. Owen Mahaffey finished 156th at 17:33.82. Nick Shamhart finished 161st at 17:42.23. Brock Probst finished 173rd at 17:48.32. Luis Zavala finished 192nd at 17:59.94, and Ben Street finished 220th at 18:30.19.
As for St. Anthony, Griffen Elder finished 54th at 16:39.08. Julius Ramos finished 121st at 17:17.02. Conlan Walsh finished 149th at 17:29.08. Giovanni Bucio finished 168th at 17:44.97. Aidan Braunecker finished 201st at 18:12.13. Noah Flaig finished 223rd at 18:35.10, and Vincent Vogel finished 251st at 19:55.11.
Meanwhile, on the girls’ side, Newton’s Layna Marshall was the lone local runner to advance. She finished 46th at 19:09.46.
Below are the team and individual results from the meet
BOYS
Team Results
1. Chicago DePaul College Prep, 113; 2. Port Byron Riverdale, 129; 3. Chicago Latin, 154; 4. Normal University, 166; 5. Benton, 185; 6. Decatur St. Teressa, 209; 7. Elgin Harvest Christian Academy, 213; 8. Niles Northridge Prep, 215; 9. Eureka, 229; 10. El Paso-Gridley, 297; 11. Elmwood, 301; 12. Tuscola, 366; 13. Aurora Central Catholic, 377; 14. Rockford Christian, 403; 15. Williamsville, 409; 16. Pontiac, 416; 17. Pinckneyville, 446; 18. St. Joseph-Ogden, 484; 19. Newton, 484; 20. St. Anthony, 507; 21. Freeburg, 555; 22. Sterling Newman Central Catholic, 577; 23. Aledo Mercer County, 592; 24. Sandwich, 595; 25. Pleasant Plains, 610; 26. Elmhurst Timothy Christian, 619; 27. Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette, 646; 28. Glen Carbon Father McGivney, 782; 29. Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran, 782; 30. Anna-Jonesboro, 820.
Individual Results (Top 20)
1. Gavin Genisio, Benton, 14:57.11; 2. Isaac Teel, Pinckneyville, 15:04.19; 3. Tommy Murray, Port Byron Riverdale, 15:05.15; 4. Akili Parekh, Chicago Latin, 15:11.35; 5. Daniel Winkelman, Elgin Harvest Christian Academy, 15:19.88; 6. Ethan Hogan, Columbia, 15:38.23; 7. Mac Kittrell, Chicago DePaul College Prep, 15:38.23; 8. Bryson Grant, Gilman Iroquois West, 15:42.44; 9. Gabriel McLain, Benton, 15:45.75; 10. Logan Beckmier, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 15:47.68; 11. Landis Musser, Port Byron Riverdale, 15:48.86; 12. Jackson Barrett, Tuscola, 15:49.18; 13. Aidan Sosnowski, Rockford Christian, 15:59.43; 14. Bryan Malkowski, Chicago DePaul College Prep, 16:00.24; 15. Cole Buchanan, Benton, 16:00.70; 16. Ben Gibson, Chicago Latin, 16:01.23; 17. Josiah Hortin, Tuscola, 16:01.98; 18. Evan Cook, Decatur St. Teresa, 16:02.29; 19. Peyton Sand, Port Byron Riverdale, 16:02.84; 20. Patrick Hilby, Aurora Central Catholic, 16:02.99.
GIRLS
Team Results
1. Tolono Unity, 84; 2. Chicago DePaul College Prep, 185; 3. Aurora Rosary, 198; 4. Winnebago, 202; 5. Palos Heights Chicago Christian, 241; 6. Anna-Jonesboro, 277; 7. Eureka, 279; 8. Pleasant Plains, 291; 9. Rock Falls, 314; 10. Stanford Olympia, 324; 11. Marshall, 342; 12. El Paso-Gridley, 348; 13. Elmwood, 362; 14. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 375; 15. Monticello, 424; 16. Breese Mater Dei, 443; 17. Glen Carbon Father McGivney, 453; 18. Pinckneyville, 457; 19. Robinson, 459; 20. Urbana University, 468; 21. Sandwich, 477; 22. Shelbyville, 490; 23. Des Plaines Willows Academy, 494; 24. Carterville, 532; 25. Seneca, 577; 26. Richmond-Burton, 616; 27. Elgin Harvest Christian Academy, 624; 28. Freeburg, 630; 29. Joliet Catholic Academy, 651; 30. Sherrard, 682.
Individual Results (Top 20)
1. Mabry Bruhn, Monticello, 17:08.43; 2. Sundara Weber, Sandwich, 17:26.38; 3. Louisa Wilson, Williamsville, 17:27.00; 4. Kennady Anderson, Kewanee Wethersfield, 17:45.66; 5. Molly Farrell, Marshall, 17:47.88; 6. Grace Erb, Winnebago, 17:49.39; 7. Kaitlyn Hatley, Glen Carbon Father McGivney, 17:49.85; 8. Ahry Comer, Golconda Pope County, 17:51.09; 9. Eden Mueller, Aledo Mercer County, 18:01.57; 10. Miah Gilmore, Murphysboro, 18:04.22; 11. Mackenzie Pound, Tolono Unity, 18:05.80; 12. Evelyn O’Connor, Seneca, 18:07.13; 13. Emily Downing, Cambridge, 18:13.12; 14. Savanna Franzen, St. Joseph-Ogden, 18:13.73; 15. Marissa Roggensack, Winnebago, 18:15.44; 16. Chiara Surtz, Aurora Rosary, 18:15.75; 17. Kate Ahmari, Urbana University, 18:17.43; 18. Nora Brady, Bloomington Central Catholic, 18:18.90; 19. Emily Decker, Tolono Unity, 18:19.23; 20. Caroline Tepe, Okawville, 18:24.79.
Class 2A State Final Meet
Jessica Larsen finished 67th at the Class 2A State Final Meet at Detweiler Park on Saturday.
The Effingham sophomore ran the course at 19:37.85 and was the only local runner to advance.
Below are the team and individual results from the meet.
GIRLS
Team Results
1. Grayslake Central, 106; 2. Lake Villa Lakes, 124; 3. Washington, 150; 4. Crystal Lake South, 154; 5. Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep, 238; 6. Dunlap, 264; 7. Rochester, 286; 8. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge, 292; 9. Chatham Glenwood, 296; 10. Normal Community West, 297; 11. Cary-Grove, 331; 12. Lake Forest, 348; 13. Waterloo, 354; 14. Morris, 371; 15. Dixon, 391; 16. Peoria Notre Dame, 408; 17. LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy, 409; 18. Mt. Zion, 423; 19. Morton, 439; 20. Wheaton St. Francis, 439; 21. Normal University, 448; 22. Vernon Hills, 490; 23. Springfield, 493; 24. Crystal Lake Central, 505; 25. Deerfield, 575; 26. Metamora, 600; 27. Antioch, 693; 28. Chicago Marist, 809.
Individual Results
1. Tatum David, Olney Richland County, 17:05.06; 2. Rachel Soukup, Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge, 17:24.51; 3. Becca Heitzig, Lincoln, 17:50.99; 4. Mia Kotler, Chicago Latin, 17:57.97; 5. Hannah Meiser, Bethalto Civic Memorial, 18:10.46; 6. Julie Bach, Normal Community West, 18:11.43; 7. Ava Henne, Grayslake Central, 18:13.05; 8. Paige-Elicia Caruth, Lake Villa Lakes, 18:13.93; 9. Zoe Carter, Normal University, 18:16.44; 10. Lucia Ton-That, Chicago Northside, 18:16.78; 11. Sophia Ramirez, Washington, 18:16.85; 12. Josephine Dziedzic, Chicago Payton, 18:17.21; 13. Colette Kinsella, LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy, 18:17.70; 14. Joy Dudley, Morris, 18:21.76; 15. Colleen Ziebert, Rochester, 18:28.72; 16. Sara Armstrong, Grayslake Central, 18:30.17; 17. Bella Daley, Oak Park Fenwick, 18:39.22; 18. Sofia Munoz, Mt. Zion, 18:42.32; 19. Becca Runyan, Crytal Lake South, 18:49.74; 20. Isabella Gonzalez, Crystal Lake South, 18:49.74.
