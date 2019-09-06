A five RBI day from Hunter Cripe helped the Altamont Indians come out ahead of the Ramsey Rams Thursday, 16-10.
Kaden Eirhart was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a double. Bradin Baucum, Eric Kollmann, Mason Robinson and AJ Kopplin each drove in a run.
Brayden Stuemke earned the win, allowing six runs, one earned, over five innings while striking out seven.
South Central 13, Cisne 1
The South Central Cougars remain undefeated after crushing Cisne Thursday in five innings.
Chase Dodson doubled and drove in three runs. Sam Rubin and Andrew Lybarger each doubled and drove in two runs. Sebastian Cowger also drove in a pair of runs as part of a 3-for-3 day at the plate.
Hayden VanScyoc, Aaron Patten and Hunter Brandt each drove in a run.
Patten earned the win on the mound, allowing one unearned run over four innings while striking out eight.
The Sullivan golf team defeated Teutopolis 161-213 Thursday.
Drew Kerner shot a 49, Zach Ruholl 52, Gavin Meyer 55, Andy Niebrugge 57, Gabe Schlick 61.
The Effingham Flaming Hearts won a tri-match over Mattoon and Charleston.
Ava Boehm was the medalist of the event with a 37. Morgan Krouse shot 41, while Kennedy Collier shot 47. Jaelyn Boone shot 59.
The Effingham Flaming Hearts crushed Vandalia Thursday, 8-0.
“We had a great showing from some of our younger players,” said Effingham head coach Weston Peno. “It was an opportunity for them to show what they were made of and they did not disappoint. With still a lot to learn, I have a lot of faith in our players and their years to come.
“We moved the ball pretty well and made some important defensive plays. We got a little jumbled up and lost positioning at times, but overall I am happy with the contest tonight.”
Victor Hugo Carillo and Bryan Angel each scored three goals, while Armando Estrada Angel scored two.
Teutopolis fell to St Joe Ogden 18-25 13-25. Kelsey Deters had 34 sets & 11 assists, Erica Michaels had three kills & two digs, Carly Michels had seven kills & three digs, Clara repking had two kills, four digs & one assist. Eve Walker had a block & a kill. Kaitlyn Schumacher had one block.
Altamont 2, Casey-Westfield 0
The Altamont Indians improved to 2-0 after a dominating win over Casey-Westfield (25-14, 25-5).
Rachel Jackman had 10 kills, four aces three digs a block and two assists. Ellie McManaway had 20 assists.
St. Anthony 2, Robinson 1
The St. Anthony Lady Bulldogs defeated Robinson Thursday after dropping the first set 15-25. They won the second set 26-24 and took the third set 25-14.
Ada Rozene had nine kills, while Taylor Ritz had eight. Stella Passalacqua had four kills. Kyra Swearingen had 16 assists.
Marshall 2, Dieterich 0
The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons fell to Marshall 25-21, 25-15.
Gabby Hardiek had seven kills. Emily Bloemer and Taylor Curry each had two while Molly Niemerg and Iva Lilly each had one.
Bloemer led the way with five assists. Allie Poe had eight digs while Bloemer had six.
TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL 8, GREENVILLE 1
Singles
No. 1 – Diana Mossman, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Sarah Brannon, GREENVILLE, 6-3, 6-0, -;
No. 2 – Macy Probst, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Danielle Brand, GREENVILLE, 6-4, 6-1, -;
No. 3 – Kyra Wells, GREENVILLE def. Carley Habing, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL, 6-4, 7-5, -;
No. 4 – Grace Hoene, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Morgan Wilderman, GREENVILLE, 6-3, 6-1, -;
No. 5 – Lexi Will, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Anna Walker, GREENVILLE, 6-0, 6-0, -;
No. 6 – Kenna Koester, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Emma Siefken, GREENVILLE, 6-2, 6-1, -;
Doubles
No. 1 – Alli Brumleve – Macy Probst, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Sarah Brannon – Heidi Summers, GREENVILLE, 8-1, -, -;
No. 2 – Grace Hoene – Isabelle Hemmen, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Danielle Brand – Kyra Wells, GREENVILLE, 8-4, -, -;
No. 3 – Diana Mossman – Lexi Will, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Morgan Wilderman – Anna Walker, GREENVILLE, 8-1, -, -;
ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL 6, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL 3
Singles
No. 1 – Emilee Mossman, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Sarah Staller, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-0, -;
No. 2 – Mia Hargis, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL def. Catherine Willenborg, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 4-6, 7-5;
No. 3 – Allison Kowalke, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Lucy List, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 6-2, -;
No. 4 – Averee Greene, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Alysha Clements, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 6-2, -;
No. 5 – Stevee Walker, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL def. Caroline Deters, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-3, -;
No. 6 – Caroline Mcdevitt, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Lisa Henry, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6;
Doubles
No. 1 – Allison Kowalke – Averee Greene, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Alysha Clements – Lucy List, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL, 4-6, 6-0, 6-2;
No. 3 – Mia Hargis – Sarah Staller, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL def. Caroline Mcdevitt – Madelyn Smith, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2, 6-1, -;
No. 2 – Emilee Mossman – Catherine Willenborg, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Stevee Walker – Ella Dorfmueller, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 6-1, -;
