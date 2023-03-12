Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.