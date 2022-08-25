Since taking over at Cumberland in 2015, head coach Lucas Watkins has made the postseason in the last five years.
As Watkins begins his eighth year at Cumberland, however, he heads into it with a much different outlook than years past.
That outlook centers around growth.
"We've lost a lot from last year; we have kids that haven't played a lot of varsity football, so it will be interesting to see how they grow. I know early on, it will be a learning curve."
Cumberland — which finished 8-2 last season — ended the campaign with a loss in the Class 1A First Round to Mt. Sterling Brown County.
It was a defeat that came sooner than the Pirates expected. What it also meant, though, was the end of the road for a senior class that finished their careers with 21 wins in three years.
Of the seniors that accounted for those victories, three, in particular, leave a void that Watkins knows will be tough to replace.
First is quarterback Logan Thilker, who finished the year completing 62 percent of his passes for 816 yards, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions, while rushing for 424 yards on 67 carries and seven scores, too.
Second is running back Iysten Syfert, who rushed for 470 yards on 76 carries and scored 12 touchdowns, and third is Galen Martinez, who rushed for 906 yards on 79 carries and 16 touchdowns. Martinez was the 2022 Effingham Daily News Football Player of the Year.
"They're huge," said Watkins on the losses of Thilker, Syfert, and Martinez. "They probably accounted for 85-90 percent of our offense, so they will be tough to replace."
But, even with those losses, Watkins believes that the cupboard is far from bare from an offensive standpoint, especially when discussing the wide receiver position.
"Receiver-wise, we have Trevin Magee and Maddox McElravy," Watkins said. "They started for us last year, so we should feel confident there."
Magee finished the 2021 season with 229 receiving yards on 13 receptions and two touchdowns. He averaged 17.6 yards per catch and 25.4 yards per game.
While Magee put up those numbers, McElravy was also able to post respectable numbers, too.
Last year, McElravy finished with 211 receiving yards on 18 receptions and one touchdown. He averaged 11.7 yards per catch and 23.4 yards per game.
Watkins believes Magee and McElravy should increase those numbers with pass-first quarterback Bryant Weber under-center.
Weber will be one of many newcomers to step on the field in 2022 that Watkins hopes will make an impact, while Gavin Hendrix is another who can fit that distinction.
Hendrix also plays basketball and baseball at Cumberland.
Watkins said that Hendrix would provide size but hasn't played football for some time.
Despite the inexperience, though, what Hendrix will do is provide another weapon for Weber to utilize.
But Weber's options aren't limited to those three.
When Weber doesn't elect to pass to one of those three names, behind him will be a pair of running backs that can help take the load off of him.
One is Blake McMechan. The other is Wyatt Jackson.
McMechan finished the 2021 season with 83 rushing yards on seven carries and one touchdown. He averaged 11.8 yards per rush and 9.2 yards per game, while Jackson finished with the Pirates' fourth-most rushing yards (96) on 10 carries. Jackson ended the year with an average of 9.6 yards per rush and 19.2 yards per game.
Watkins said both would have their opportunities to perform.
"It's not like one guy will get 25 carries; it'll be like last year, but Blake is a kid that can get touches. Jackson played a lot of junior varsity football and impacted the game at the junior varsity level, too," Watkins said. "[Jackson] is the fastest kid on the team, so hopefully, he can get in the mix."
The running backs, though, won't be able to do much without a stable offensive front, which Watkins said could sometimes be an issue this fall.
"We lost three starters from last year, a couple of which were all-conference kids in Colby Ryan and Jared Carl that'll also be tough to replace," Watkins said.
But even with that concern, Watkins said there is a solution to that problem.
"One thing we have done this year that were going to be running backs, fullback-type kids and out of necessity moved them to the offensive line," Watkins said. "We're trying to get our best 11 kids on the field. We have two kids, Ty Bradley and Ross McBride, who are looking to play some offensive line and can play in the backfield.
"They're being selfless, sacrificing, and doing what's best for the team."
DEFENSE
Aside from the high-octane offensive unit, one area that didn't get nearly as much recognition was the Cumberland defense.
The Pirates finished the year with 671 tackles, 10 sacks, 39 tackles for loss, five interceptions, 11 forced fumbles, and 15 fumble recoveries.
The stalwart of that unit was Syfert, who finished with 136 tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, and six fumble recoveries.
"Defense was great. The same guys that we were talking about on offense in 1A football have to play defense, too, so they're going to be huge to replace, and it starts with [Syfert] in the middle," Watkins said. "He was the heart-and-soul at middle linebacker."
Watkins said that Ty Bradley would fill in for him at the position heading into the year.
Bradley finished the 2021 season with 81 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one interception, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.
"We feel Ty Bradley got a lot of experience last year. He started outside and will move inside, so he'll be calling the plays," Watkins said.
Watkins isn't just looking at Bradley, though.
He mentioned others that should make an impact, too.
"Ross McBride is another kid who played and started for us last year and will take Thilker's spot as an outside linebacker," Watkins said. "He's a really good athlete. Jackson will probably be in the mix, and McMechan started at cornerback for us. We also have a couple of pieces up front."
GOOD NUMBERS
They say the more, the merrier, and for Watkins, he is extremely merry to see the number of freshmen on the team entering the fall.
There are 16 freshmen on the Pirates' varsity roster, which Watkins said can be uncommon with 1A football.
"For 1A football, having 16 freshmen out is great. They're a big class, and they're a well-rounded class," Watkins said. "We've got a solid group of eight-or-nine linemen, and then you got a quarterback-or-two in there, good running backs, and a couple of good receivers, so we're excited about that and excited about them. When we play junior varsity, that's mainly freshmen with a couple of sophomores, so they'll get a lot of experience this year, and hopefully, they can grow and get better."
SCHEDULE
Cumberland opens the season against Shelbyville on the road before another road test at Tuscola in Week 2.
The Pirates then return home for two-straight home games against Sangamon Valley Tri-City and Arthur-Lovington Atwood-Hammond before playing Arcola on the road in Week 5.
Cumberland then plays two-straight home games against Villa Grove and Oakland Shiloh Kansas (Tri-County) and ends the year with back-to-back road contests against Argenta-Oreana and Cerro Gordo Bement.
"Our nonconference is tough again. Our front end of the schedule is loaded. Not taking anything away from the other teams, but the front five games will dictate what kind of season we will have."
