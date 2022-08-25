Jason Fulton hasn't had a team win more than five games since the 2018 season while roaming the sidelines as Newton's head football coach.
He hopes that streak ends in 2022, especially with the experience coming back, most notably on the offensive line — the same area that caused Fulton concerns one year ago.
Newton returns six offensive linemen who earned varsity letters last season, leaving Fulton with some reliability in the trenches.
"Jacob Wickham returns, Tyler Olmstead started last year on the offensive line, and Jake Ochs returns as a three-year starter at center," Fulton said. "It's big to have experience coming back with Wickham and McNary. They know what they're doing, and it helps out because that's where it starts. If you can't block, you're in trouble."
Newton finished the 2021 season averaging four rushing yards per game on 33 attempts.
The inexperience in the trenches could be one significant reason for that low number, which Fulton hopes will change heading into the 2022 campaign.
That experience upfront won't only help the running game; the passing game should also benefit, as Max Meinhart and Lain Burgener head into the season knowing who will protect them.
Both Burgener and Meinhart attempted at least one snap at quarterback last season, although Burgener more than anyone else among returners.
"Lane played some varsity last year as a freshman, and those guys are fighting it," Fulton said. "They did a great job, so I think both will contribute quite a bit. They're both fighters. Max, as a junior, we saw a lot of courage and guts from him last year on the baseball field and football field, so he's brought that already. Layne's very talented. He throws a great ball, has a big arm, and I think he manages the game well.
"It's been tough to decide who will be out there, but I think we'll use them both in different situations."
Burgener played in seven games at quarterback for the Eagles last year. He completed 28-of-64 passes for 301 yards and three touchdowns to four interceptions.
The area where there is an unknown is who will catch passes.
Newton graduated its leading receiver, Ben Meinhart, who caught 47 passes for 644 yards and eight touchdowns.
What the Eagles return, though, are three individuals who will look to have an increased workload.
Trevor Haarman caught five passes for 70 yards last season, while Meyer Tarr caught four passes for 49 yards, and Riley Hart grabbed four passes for 39 yards.
Tarr should see more of an increased workload in the backfield, though, as he returns as the Eagles' third-leading rusher one season ago with 305 yards on 61 carries.
However, despite that inexperience in some areas, Fulton said he likes where this group is heading.
"It's been a pleasure to coach them in practice, and it started back in the wintertime," Fulton said. "They did a great job during the summer, and it's carried over into practice. The team unity has been fantastic; I'm proud of what they've achieved so far."
A FULL SUMMER
One reason for the excitement around the team's morale was the chance to have a full preseason of improvement.
Newton, among others, had problems with COVID-19 regulations preventing interactions from happening outside of school.
That has since changed, with that sense of normality bringing joy to the longtime Eagles' head coach.
"It was nice," Fulton said. "Last year, we didn't start until July because we were still in baseball in June. We didn't get much of a preseason, and we felt like we were behind when we started. I think the difference this year is that we feel like we had a full summer, full winter, and we were able to get after it with the kids."
LEARNING EXPERIENCE
Newton ended last season with a 46-6 loss to Tolono Unity in the Class 3A First Round.
To Fulton, though, making the playoffs simply isn't good enough.
Instead, he wants more consistency week-in and week-out.
"We learned that we must be more consistent in our actions. We got to be able to finish off some games," Fulton said. "We lost some games we shouldn't have, and teams just played well and got us. We shot ourselves in the foot a few times and didn't win those games, but we got to be better about finishing off games and making adjustments, but we have to be more consistent.
"Making the playoffs is great, don't get me wrong, but 5-4 every year is not going to cut it if you want to go very deep in the playoffs. We've got to get to where we're hosting some playoff games at home."
SCHEDULE
Newton opens the season against Sullivan Okaw Valley before opening the home season against Casey-Westfield in Week 2.
The Eagles then travel to Lawrenceville in Week 3 and return home for Red Hill in Week 4.
Following Week 4, Newton then travels to Robinson and Mt. Carmel in back-to-back weeks before ending the season with two home games against Marshall and Paris and one road game at Richland County in Week 7.
