The South Central Cougars were able to hold off a seventh-inning comeback attempt Tuesday to hang on for a 4-2 win in a National Trail Conference matchup.
The Cougars got things started early, as Aiden Dodson singled and advanced to third after a Hunter Brandt line drive double to left. Dodson was able to come in to score on a RBI ground out from Aaron Patten.
The Bulldogs were able to get a pair on base in the second on consecutive walks, but the runner on second was picked off before Chase Dodson got the third out on a strikeout.
St. Anthony also got a pair aboard with one out on back-to-back singles, but couldn’t move the runners.
In the bottom of the third, Chase Dodson led off with a walk, followed by a single from Aiden Dodson putting two on with nobody out. Patten was able to drive in Chase Dodson to increase the lead to two.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Cougars put a two-out rally, capped off by a double by Chase Dodson that drove in Hunter VanScyoc and Ethan Atwood.
In the top of the fifth, the Bulldogs had the bases loaded with one out, but were unable to bring home a run.
In the bottom of the sixth, it was the Cougars who loaded the bases, this time with no outs. However, one of the Cougars was caught stealing home and a big double play turned by Kaden Fearday and Jack Hoene helped get the Bulldogs out of the inning unscathed.
In the top of the seventh, the Bulldogs broke through after a walk to Keenan Walsh started the inning, followed by back-to-back singles from Hoene and Antrim, respectively to cut the Cougars lead to three.
Hoene was able to score on an error on the second out of the inning to make it a 4-2 game. With a runner still on third, the tying run came to the plate and was walked, bringing to the plate the winning run. However, Brandt was able to compose himself and earn a game-winning strikeout.
Chase Dodson earned the win on the mound, allowing just three hits over six innings while striking out nine.
Up next, the Bulldogs will travel to take on the Teutopolis Wooden Shoes at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
