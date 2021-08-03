He’s moving one seat over for the first time in over 50 years — unfamiliar territory for recently hired Altamont assistant coach Jim Corrona.
“I did a lot of praying about it, and I didn’t know if I would get back in, but the Lord leads in mysterious ways,” Corrona said. “I know the value of an assistant coach, and I’m going to try and be the best one I can for Coach Niebrugge. I know how valuable assistants can be in many ways. They develop your kids, they carry out your game plan, and they’re loyal to you.
“I can go down the list and name the great assistant coaches I’ve had, so I thought this would be a good time to get back in; help some freshmen, help some sophomores, be a help for Coach Niebrugge if he needs me, but it’s just a great area, a great league.”
Even though he’s changing his role, Corrona believes that it won’t be strange.
He’s been in this situation before, just in a different sport.
“I was an assistant football coach for 15 years,” Corrona said. “I enjoy being an assistant coach because I just implemented what the headman wanted. Let’s face it; I get as nervous for games when I’m a varsity coach now, then when I did in 1969. Sometimes, you’re not as clear of a thinker because the pressure is on you, but when I was on the sidelines in football, I have a ton of suggestions.”
After stops at six different high schools, two colleges, and even the highest level of professional basketball, Corrona is eager to share his knowledge, but it doesn’t stop there.
He is also gracious for the opportunity to return to the sidelines in a ravenous area for basketball.
“It is a real treat to be back in that area,” Corrona said. “I have fond memories of Vandalia when we used to play Altamont. They were always such a tough out for us. Jeff Hacker did a tremendous job when I was at Vandalia, and we played for a regional championship at Altamont. We were very fortunate to beat them on their floor. That’s one fond memory, but I also have fond memories at Effingham, Vandalia, and Salem’s not too far from there.”
Spending time around the game for five decades will give anyone an immense amount of knowledge to use.
For Corrona, a stint in the NBA — most notably in Asia — has given him a chance to enlighten people with insights about his time there.
“That was unique,” Corrona said. “The first thing they told me was, ‘You know what the NBA stands for?’ and I go, ‘National Basketball Association?’ and they go, ‘No. It stands for Nothing But Attorneys.’ There were a lot of hoops that I had to jump through. Let’s take India. India has 2.5 billion people under the age of 25, so they saw the dollar sign, so they started sending pros all over Asia, but the pros don’t want to teach. A kid played for me that is now the Director of Basketball Operations for the whole continent of Asia, Troy Justus, out of Salem. He called me and said, ‘Coach, how would you like to travel for the NBA?’ and I said, ‘That would be great. What do I have to do?’ The great thing was that when you travel with pros, you got five-star accommodations. I would be hanging around Horace Grant and A.C. Green, and I looked like a pygmy compared to those two guys. It was great travel, but I did the nuts-and-bolts.
“The pros would show up and do a 20-minute ball-handling session, and then I was the guy out in the heat for three hours with 100 kids and maybe six or seven basketballs. I tell kids today that we taught shooting camps in India, Malaysia, and Indonesia with no baskets and no balls. I said, ‘How many of you American kids would come to a shooting camp with no basketballs?’ and they go, ‘Coach, you’re crazy.’”
Just as his time in the NBA helped him view basketball differently, so has his coaching. He’s gone from a coach who thought he knew it all to one more concerned about developing players into the best version of themselves.
“When I was a young coach, I thought I could talk referees into stuff, and you can’t do that,” Corrona said. “You’ll only alienate yourself; I haven’t had a technical in 30 years. It’s a full-time job to coach. To sub, to plan practices; I don’t have time to ride the officials. There’s probably not a situation that I haven’t been through, and I remember telling myself, ‘I haven’t seen that in 50 years.’ I think I’ve had some situations where I can help, and more importantly, I love working with freshmen kids; they’re so eager.
“I love working with sophomores that are just starting their careers. We all know that you can’t wait until you’re a senior to be a real good player; you have to start developing as a freshman.”
