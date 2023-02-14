Skateboarding in Effingham County isn't seen as much of a thing.
Beecher City native and Effingham resident Deano Tull, however, is hoping to change that and spark a new interest in the ever-growing sport.
To do that, Tull is bound to start adding onto the stake park in Effingham with a newer version of it.
"We have a new skate park, which will have two phases," Tull said. "Depending on our money and where we're at, the first phase will be started the last weekend of March, and it could be finished in one month. I aim to have the park set up and ready for July so that I can promote and show (it). I have a big sign we made at the park; it shows what it will look like, with a QR code, information, pictures of all of the younger kids at the park, and really good moments.
"It's been a long time coming."
What has also been a long time coming, though, is how Tull has seen himself progress in the sport and how his interest in it has grown.
He said he started skateboarding nearly 18 years ago.
"I spiked an interest because one of my neighbors in Beecher City had a skateboard," Tull said. "Out of everyone around, I was the only one who stuck with it, and everybody else grew out of it. Eventually, I got my ramp and rail in Beecher City, but Beecher City doesn't have any skateboarding, so I had to wait to get my license to go to Effingham and skate in the skatepark they had."
Tull continued, saying that once he turned 19 years old, he had improved so much that he began traveling to larger competitions to see how he matched up.
What Tull would also find out, though, was how the competitions were organized, and from there, he embarked on doing the same.
"We didn't have too many competitions in Effingham, so I just started thinking, 'Why don't we just try it,' so I took $300 of my own money and bought a bunch of stuff I could," Tull said. "We've gone from having 20 kids compete in Effingham back in 2009 to 124 competitors on our 80-foot-by-100-foot-pad of concrete last year. We've had people show up from Colorado, Wisconsin, and Kentucky (among others). Our prizes our crazy, and we have so many sponsors now."
To this day, Tull couldn't ever believe this would happen.
What grew from just a pad of concrete is now something Tull could have only dreamt about when starting this journey.
But he didn't do it all by himself.
Tull credits a lot of people along the way for their continued hard work alongside him.
"Tyler Meicenheimer; their family donated a few thousand dollars, and they said, 'We want you to put it into the skatepark.' So, we tried to raise a couple extra thousand, and we did, and when we did, we talked with Jeff Althoff and Jim Raddatz. We had some ideas drawn up, and we were like, 'If we raise this extra money, do you think you could help match our amount so we could get this new design for the park,' and they said, 'Sure, we'll give it a shot.' So, they built this little section, and it was built perfectly."
Tull thanks Tony Keck for that "perfect" model.
"We did this three separate times, and every time Jeff was happy with our work, and (Keck) did a lot of work for us for free," Tull said. "He's why it's out there, and I was behind him the whole time."
Having the Effingham Park District behind Tull's progress was a blessing, too.
Althoff, the Effingham Park District Secretary and Director, agreed.
"Like many of our facilities, we like to get input from the community and even assistance from them on improvements. Over the past several years, the use of the skate park has only continued to get increasingly popular, and we have worked with Deano and Tony to help make small improvements," Althoff said. "After meeting with Deano and some of the others that utilize the skate park regularly, we see the need to improve the existing skate park. I have met with Deano and some other skate park designers and put together a new layout, replacing the wood platform and metal ramps with structures made out of concrete. Deano has been helping us raise money to help offset the cost.
"Deano has been the driving force behind this project."
With every project comes challenges, though.
Tull understands that and said that the challenges with the skatepark come mainly from the youth.
"Some of the challenges have been the youth have come out and cause havoc, or we've had issues where they'll drive their car on our skatepark," Tull said. "Anytime something happens out there, I will get a video or a text.
"It's young kids being young, and I have to find the best way to answer that."
None of those problems have affected the park severely, though, and the competitions Tull runs show that.
"I started one year with a group of friends. We learned the techniques of the best way to run a contest, and we wanted to include everyone, so we had the beginner-to-advanced girls and any division we could think of, and we tried to throw it all together," Tull said. "It was beginner and advanced (stages), and now it's five different divisions. From my own $300, I would make my own money back and give away everything I could, and now we can give away $6,000 worth of prizes.
"Now, once they found out about our new park, they're going to be a part of it again, as much if not more."
Tull said that he wants to have his next competition in mid-July, with the new skate park hopefully ready for participants.
