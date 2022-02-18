Finally...the IHSA boys' basketball postseason has come back.
After a one-year hiatus, teams from across the state will compete for a chance to advance with the hope of making it to the biggest stage — the State Farm Center in Champaign for the state tournament.
In our area, 13 schools hope to see their name listed as one of the final four in their respective classes heading that direction come March.
The only bad part is that most, if not all of them, will have to go through one another to do it.
When it comes to the National Trail Conference, though, that's par for the course. They're used to seeing one another two-three times per year, and 2022 should be no different.
The conference just wrapped up another league schedule Friday night.
St. Anthony, once again, is the regular-season conference champion after finishing with an 8-0 record against league foes. The Bulldogs have now won 37-straight league games.
Meanwhile, Altamont is the conference tournament champion for the first time since 2014.
Both schools met for the second time this season on Tuesday night.
But could it be the last?
Could a third time be on the horizon and at the same venue?
St. Anthony will host one of the Class 1A sectionals this year, with the Bulldogs on the top half of the sectional and Altamont on the bottom half of it.
For St. Anthony, it will have to go through 16th-seeded Mulberry Grove, either ninth-seeded Christ Our Rock Lutheran or 12th-seeded Sandoval in the semifinals, and then either third-seeded Carlyle, 15th-seeded Ramsey, eighth-seeded Nokomis, or 13th-seeded Patoka/Odin in the championship game to play at the Enlow Center at least once more this year.
Meanwhile, for the Indians, their road is seemingly far harder to manage, as they will have to run, what seems to be, another NTC Tournament gauntlet.
Altamont opens up against 14th-seeded CHBC before meeting up with either sixth-seeded North Clay, who handed the Indians their first conference loss of the year, or seventh-seeded Dieterich, who hosts the regional and always plays their best at home, in the semifinals.
If Altamont can get through that, then the championship game could also feature two NTC foes, as either fourth-seeded South Central or 11th-seeded St. Elmo/Brownstown could be waiting for them on the bottom half of the regional.
Overall, the likelihood of three of the four team's in the St. Anthony sectional being NTC teams is very likely.
In fact, if I were a bettor, I would put all of the chips on that happening.
However, it isn't just St. Anthony and Altamont vying for those four spots.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg is also hosting a regional this year and head into postseason play at 22-5, with a win over then sixth-ranked Tuscola to its name.
That may not be the last Central Illinois Conference team that the Hatchets face, though.
If WSS can get past 12th-seeded Edinburg and then either sixth-seeded Neoga or 11th-seeded Martinsville in the semifinals, they would then face second-seeded Macon/Meridian in the finals.
A win over the Hawks could then set up a third matchup against Altamont in the sectional semifinals at the Enlow Center on March 2, in what could be a week filled with intriguing matchups.
Moving back to the top half of the sectional, if the Bulldogs get through their regional, they could very well meet up with top-seeded Tuscola, headlined by Illinois-Chicago pledge Jalen Quinn.
Could you imagine that?
Tuscola. St. Anthony.
Altamont. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg.
Sign me up if that does indeed happen.
In the meantime, though, I guess it's best to just wait and see what the craziness of the Illinois basketball postseason brings to the table.
I, for one, am glad it's back.
