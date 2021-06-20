What a ride.
It was a season of firsts for the St. Anthony softball team, as the Bulldogs captured sectional and super-sectional championships en route to a berth in the state tournament, where they finished as the runner-up. An unthinkable feat for a program that has never made it past the sectional championship game, but — as they say — that’s why you play.
When you have two-plus hours in a car, you have time to collect your thoughts on what you witnessed.
So, why not share that.
In her first year, former Bulldog Makayla Walsh has the program in a very good spot.
Even if St. Anthony were to bounce up to Class 2A next year, there’s no telling what they could accomplish, and I don’t think the move would matter all that much.
Not one contributor graduates, so for Walsh, it’s time to do even more.
After a heartbreaking walk-off loss to Illini Bluffs in the Class 1A state championship game, a few players had their heads down with tears running down their faces. Naturally, that comes with the course, especially when you were within striking distance of winning a state title, but when you look back at the history that St. Anthony made and what lies ahead, you can’t help but grin.
You can also sit back and grin about the future, which is here.
When Walsh enters her second year, she will have the following infield: a sophomore at third base, a junior at shortstop, a sophomore at second, and a sophomore at first.
She also has a young battery, with a sophomore catching and a junior — who happens to be one of the best pitchers in the area — throwing to her.
Everyone with state tournament games under their belts. Everyone ready for a second chance.
That is only a recipe for success.
There’s a ton of talent, and they’re not going anywhere for some time.
Another plus is that nearly all of them play in the summer, so they should only enhance their skills as well.
Now, I’m not going to take anything away from all the talented individuals on the team right now, but since I started covering this team two weeks ago, two players have stood out the most.
At shortstop, Cameron Rios is as slick a middle infielder that you’ll find.
She makes everything look flawless — even some of the challenging plays.
If there was a Gold Glove award for high school softball in Illinois, she has my vote.
But her skill set doesn’t stop there.
Rios is the type of leadoff hitter that every coach dreams of having.
She gets on-base, she’s quick, and she’s smart.
Then, there’s Lucy Fearday — the aforementioned junior hurler — in the circle.
I don’t think I saw anyone more locked in than her at the state tournament, and she showed it against Arthur-Lovington (Atwood-Hammond), where she controlled, and shut down, a lineup that wasn’t shut down the entire year.
She lives in the zone and has great stuff. Just imagine what another year can do for her.
In conclusion, and to reiterate, I am in no way taking anything away from all the other great players on the Bulldogs’ roster; it’s just these two stood out more so to me, and Walsh has both for two more years.
