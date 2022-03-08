When a sports season concludes, and all the tears, hugs, and adoration has come and gone, everyone has the chance to reflect on what just happened.
Locally, that is what the Neoga girls’ basketball team just did — with a smile on their faces — after finishing third in Class 1A for the very first time in the program’s history.
I made the two-hour trek to Bloomington for the state tournament to watch how the Indians would fare against one of the state’s elite and left knowing that — not only did they belong — but had a very good chance to do even more one year from now.
Even though the scoreboard didn’t show it, and even though this team loses two key pieces — in defensive stalwart and leader Avery Fearday and big-shot maker Trista Moore — the talent is still their next season.
However, it isn’t only talent that they will have.
It is also experience.
Neoga has that much-needed word now, and it doesn’t stop at the players.
Head coach Kim Romack now has that word, as well, and can use it to her advantage next season and for many more to come.
Overall, experience is the most valuable trait any team can have in sports, and sometimes it can even far outweigh talent.
I’ve seen it before; a team stacked with top-tier athletes just lays a goose-egg when it matters the most because the team on the other side of the court knows what to do in certain situations and never gets rattled.
Brimfield seemingly had it against Neoga in the state semifinals, and it showed once again when they won a state championship just two days later.
Now, six months from now, Neoga’s juniors will be seniors, sophomores will be juniors, and so forth, and now, they will have that same idea of what it takes.
Does it sound cliche? Sure, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that it’s true, and it also doesn’t stop there, either.
The team knows that if they were to make another run, they would have the proper backing from their close-knit community, too.
There are 1,590 residents of Neoga, according to the World Population Review website, and it felt like the entire town was at Redbird Arena last weekend.
It was unbelievable to look up into one section of the arena and see nothing but Neoga Red eclipsing nearly an entire portion of the venue, which brings me to another valuable asset that Neoga will have if they were to make another run.
Having an entire town supporting you is also invaluable.
A fanbase can be a team’s true sixth man, and for Neoga, they had just that throughout this historic run, and it showed — even more so — when the team paraded through the town via a fire truck escort and had a warm welcoming at the high school Sunday afternoon.
The town was truly proud of what this group accomplished, but I don’t think it will be the last.
