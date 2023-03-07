CARBONDALE, Ill. — March.
It's the third month on the calendar every year, but it also provides the most excitement, the most edge-of-your-seat moments and sometimes, oftentimes, the most tears.
Basketball has a lot to do with that.
Illinois basketball, in particular, put that on full display Tuesday night at the Banterra Center on the campus of Southern Illinois University at Carbondale as the Teutopolis Wooden Shoes advanced to the state tournament for the first time in 16 years after a thrilling overtime victory over the Pinckneyville Panthers.
For many players, this game was more than a game, though.
It instead was a chance to end a lot of the chatter that the critics had to say. End a drought that last stretched to 2007, when the state only had two classes — A and AA.
"For the last few years, no one has believed in us," senior James Niebrugge said. "We're proving them wrong."
Proving them wrong is indeed what happened.
Unlike last year, when the same Teutopolis team, fans, and students had to watch players hang their heads as they walked off the floor, this year, it was finally reversed.
The town embraced that, too, filing the floor to greet their classmates, students and children.
Teutopolis Junior High School boys basketball coach Kent Niebrugge hugged his son, James, before both teared up, knowing that the season was not ending the first week of March — it was continuing.
This win was especially important to James, though, as Kent also competed in a super-sectional when he was in high school but came up short of the ultimate goal.
James said that wasn't going to happen when his turn came around.
"It's a lot of pressure. My father played in the super-sectional when he was a senior and lost and I wasn't letting (a loss) happen," he said.
Teutopolis High School teacher Rich Niebrugge also hugged his son, junior Joey Niebrugge, after the game.
Joey said that his father is his No. 1 supporter when it comes to the sport.
Rich also played basketball when he was in high school.
"He's my No. 1 supporter and he's helped me through a lot," Joey said. "He's always been there for me and he's a big part of why I'm here right now."
The last time the Teutopolis community felt this way about its basketball team was after a 55-45 win over Moweaqua (Central A&M) at Lantz Arena at Eastern Illinois University.
It's been a long time coming and Siemer, for one, knows that the community, rich with basketball tradition, needed it.
"It means everything to this community," Siemer said. "They came out and supported us; it was an amazing atmosphere."
Monday wasn't just the end of a streak of repeated poor performances, though; it was also revenge for a prior loss to the Panthers in January — the team's last defeat.
"Last time we lost was to (Pinckneyville)," Shoes' head coach Chet Reeder said. "We weren't playing our best basketball but I told them and my wife said to me, 'It's no longer January.'"
Since that loss, Teutopolis has won 12 games in a row.
They are getting hot at the right time and are just two wins away from finishing a book with the last chapter headlined "STATE CHAMPIONS."
After all, that's what March is made for, right?
