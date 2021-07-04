If you're a college athlete in the NCAA or NJCAA, then you're probably on cloud nine today.
Actually, you may have been Thursday because that was the first day that athletes could earn compensation for their name, image, and likeness after multiple states signed bills allowing them to do it.
For athletes to finally earn a salary that they deserve for the feats they accomplish and the notoriety that comes with it should have happened a long time ago, but at the moment, it's better late than never.
Even though I'm for it, I still know there is cause for concern.
For one, what does the NCAA do now since amateurism is all but null and void?
Collegiate athletics centers around individuals receiving an opportunity to showcase their talents to professional leagues; it's almost like an internship in that regard.
You're looking to advance to the next level with the hopes of being impressive enough that you get noticed.
As we enter this new stage of college athletics, though, and time adapts, so must the NCAA.
They will find a way to survive. After all, they are still a multi-billion dollar entity.
Whatever comes next from the NCAA will have a much different feel, though, which brings up a pair of questions.
How will the company look five years from now? Ten years from now?
These are questions to ask yourself over the ensuing months.
Another concern surrounds schools in smaller towns that are not Power Five programs.
Without that much notoriety, how can they survive? Can they adjust?
Friday proved that is a feasible solution, and it happened in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Hercy Miller, an incoming freshman basketball player at Tennessee State and son of rapper Master P, signed a lucrative deal with Web Apps America, showing that this is possible for smaller schools. The only kicker is that you have to be a popular asset.
Locally, Eastern Illinois may not have that kind of draw yet, but they did not too long ago.
Former Panther and current San Francisco 49er Jimmy Garoppolo won numerous awards in Charleston but never had the chance to turn that into a profit.
He could have made a ton when he was at Eastern and maybe even furthered the athletics department, but it never came to fruition.
Obviously, he's made up for those finances now, but imagine what he could have done if this was available in 2013.
Altogether, risks come with every new venture, but rewards can also follow.
Having an athlete like Garoppolo or — staying within the conference — former Murray State men's basketball star Ja Morant receive backing from national brands could have done wonders for their schools.
Furthermore, another reward is that NIL doesn't focus solely on revenue sports (men's basketball and football). All athletes are benefitting from this, which is a plus for any athletic department.
After all, the more sports recognized, the healthier the athletic department becomes, right?
In conclusion, despite the NCAA being the punchline to many jokes, this isn't one of them. A company that has been under the watchful eye of many may have gotten it right — even if it was with some coaxing from higher powers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.