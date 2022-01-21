The National Trail Conference Boys’ Basketball Tournament is nothing short of steeped with tradition.
It began during the Great Depression and enjoyed a run of 85 consecutive years before being suspended in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Since 1957, Altamont High School has served as host of the tournament, and it will once again be the gathering spot for local and area basketball fans when the tourney makes its return and begins its week-long stand on Monday. But even those who appreciate the event’s history admit that it has gone through significant changes in the last 10-12 years.
Consider, for example, that one-third of the member schools of the National Trail competed in the Midland Trail Conference not long ago. They include Dieterich — who participated in its first NTC Tournament in 2010 — South Central (2013) and North Clay (2017).
Viewed from another perspective, only two of the charter members of the National Trail Conference remain active in the league today, namely, Altamont and Neoga. By contrast, Brownstown, Cowden, St. Elmo, and Stewardson maintain a presence but in forms modified by consolidation and/or sports cooperative agreements. Teutopolis withdrew from the league after the 2011-2012 season.
As a result of these developments, the composition of the league membership changed five times in eight years from 2009-2010 through 2016-2017. So while the NTC Tournament boasts a magnificent tradition, it is also an event that has undergone a reshaping of its identity in the last decade.
Dieterich, in particular, has flourished since making the transition to the National Trail, winning 23 of its 33 NTC Tournament games, capturing three championships, and holding or improving its seed in eight of the 11 years. That’s why hardly anyone is discounting the Movin’ Maroons — despite earning the No. 5 seed — for the week ahead.
South Central has never reached the tournament’s title game in eight prior attempts, but the sixth-seeded Cougars will seek to build on the momentum which has seen them capture victories on the closing day of the tournament in three of the last four editions. North Clay has likewise yet to reach the title bout during its brief time in the conference, but the fourth-seeded Cardinals are no doubt anxious to prove that a 64-53 victory over No. 2 Altamont earlier this month was not a fluke.
As for Altamont, the host school will be looking to improve its record of four runner-up finishes in the last five tournaments. Altamont has won the title just twice in the 64 years that the tournament has been in its present-day gymnasium, with both victories (1990 and 2014) coming at the expense of Effingham St. Anthony.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg — seeded third — has a record of 4-12 in the tournament and has never finished higher than fourth. But the Hatchets may receive a boost in confidence knowing that they will carry their highest seed since 2017.
Neoga — seeded No. 7 — is historically dangerous in the NTC Tournament quarterfinals, having pulled upset victories in six of the last 11 editions. No. 8 St. Elmo/Brownstown should never get overlooked, either, given its all-time record of 13-10 in the tournament, while No. 9 Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City will have plenty of motivation after being the lone team that fell short of reaching closing day in both 2019 and 2020.
And not to be forgotten is top-seeded St. Anthony, which has won the last four tournament championships. The Bulldogs have gone 12-0 in tournament games during that stretch, beating their opponents by a combined margin of 775-489, which computes to an average score of 65-41.
In that regard, St. Anthony has perhaps remained the one “constant” in an era of change for the NTC. But St. Anthony’s dominance does not negate the fact that other schools have made their own contributions to NTC Tournament history in recent years.
Players, coaches, and fans continue to maintain a high level of enthusiasm for this time-honored event, and the return following a one-year hiatus should only add to the energy as tournament week unfolds.
Such an atmosphere is the greatest tribute anyone could pay to the founders who had the foresight to establish the tournament all those years ago.
