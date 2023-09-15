After some spectacular play in the semifinals and championship match, the Ozark Tigers took the championship trophy from the Crossroads Classic back across the river to Missouri.
The Tigers defeated the Glenbard West Hilltoppers 25-20, 19-25, 25-23 in the final match.
In five years at this event, Ozark has two firsts, one second, and one third.
Coach Adeana Brewer complimented the rest of the field.
“It’s a long drive to get here, but the level of competition makes it worthwhile,” she said.
In semifinal action, the Tigers took down Wheaton St Francis 25-20, 25-18, and the Hilltoppers got by Newburgh Castle 26-24, 23-25, 25-21.
Castle went on to take the third-place match from St Francis in three sets.
Castle coach Dan Watson echoed what Adeana had said.
“Last year, we only had five losses; two were here and the other three were to very good Indiana 4A schools. We like coming here,” he said.
In the rest of the gold flight, Edwardsville was fifth, Breese Mater Dei sixth, Massac County seventh and Windsor/Stew-Stras eighth.
Besides the Hatchets, the other local teams also had a good showing, with Effingham sixth and Teutopolis eighth in silver flight. This was the first time in many years that all the area squads advanced beyond bronze flight.
Classic co-chair Kathy Leonard noted, “This is the first time in my memory that there has been this much parity up and down the field.”
In a repeat of last year’s championship match, Normal University High topped Libertyville in the silver flight final, while Fairfield defeated Hinsdale South in the third-place match.
Champaign Central took out Terre Haute South in the bronze flight final, with McCracken County finishing third.
With a field of 24 teams from Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Missouri, it takes 60 matches to complete the tournament. The event began at 6 p.m. last Friday and concluded around 4:30 on Saturday.
Next year, the Crossroads Classic will be contested on the weekend of September 13th and 14th, with almost all of this year’s field, including the top teams, returning.
