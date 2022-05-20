Several area athletes signed on the dotted line to continue their athletic and academic pursuits in college.
ISABELLE HEMMEN (Teutopolis)
Hemmen signed to Illinois State University to continue her pole vaulting career.
Hemmen said that head coach Jeff Bovee was one reason for her signing to the Redbirds' track and field program.
"I chose Illinois State University because of the coach, mostly. He has been coaching at D-I colleges for 22 years, and he has experience with Olympic vaulters, so I thought that was impressive," Hemmen said.
Hemmen said that she also feels relieved to have her decision made.
"I'm very excited because it takes a lot of stress off everything," Hemmen said.
Hemmen advanced to the state finals of the Class 1A State Track and Field Meet, qualifying on Thursday.
SAM BUSHUR (Teutopolis)
Bushur signed to Millikin University to continue playing baseball, with the main reason for joining the Big Blue being because of head coach Brandon Townsend.
"I got a really good relationship with the Millikin coach because he was my summer coach last year, and he will be this year," Bushur said. "The school offered me a pretty good financial package that I couldn't turn down. I ran into a lot of people on the team, and I'm looking forward to playing with them."
Bushur said he will be an outfielder in college and is hoping to play right away.
Additionally, Bushur said that he couldn't help but thank Wooden Shoes' head coach Justin Fleener for making him a better player.
"Whenever I need some extra swings, he's always down to throw to me," Bushur said. "I know this winter, me and him, we went and hit three times a week, and that's starting to pay off. That's how he's helped me."
Millikin finished the 2022 season with a 27-16 record and an 11-7 record in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.
KRISTA PHILLIPS (Effingham)
Phillips signed to Lincoln Trail College to continue playing volleyball.
"My high school coaches have always wanted me to continue playing volleyball after high school, and so, at one of our games, Coach Goodwin came; I met her, and she was nice," Phillips said. "So, I went on a tour of Lincoln Trail, met all of the different coaches there, met some of the girls, and the program was nice, and I just loved it all."
Phillips finished last season with 90 kills, 29 assists, 45 total blocked shots, 52 digs, and seven assists for the Hearts.
Lincoln Trail head coach Dana Goodwin believes that Phillips provides so much more than being just a volleyball player, though.
"Her personality, I think, will fit well with our team. She's down to earth, super sweet, and focused on academics, which helps out whenever it comes to volleyball talent," Goodwin said. "She's got height, so she's going to help us out in the front row. She's quiet, and I want to break her out of that shell a little bit, but I think once I do, her aggression in the front row is going to help us out with hitting and blocking."
Heading into the college ranks, Phillips will now have the challenge of playing two extra sets but said that shouldn't change her mentality toward the game.
"I think it will be different at first because I won't be used to playing for that long of games, but once I'm in the groove of it, I think that it will still work the same and it will still be as exciting; probably even more exciting now that it's at the college level," Phillips said.
TALIA COBURN (Effingham)
Coburn signed to Eastern Illinois University to continue cheerleading — a sport that always seems to grab her attention.
"It's always been my dream to cheer in college because I grew up cheering, and it's a passion of mine," Coburn said. "So, I figured that I would continue it for another four years would be beneficial to me."
MADISON PIERCE (Effingham)
Pierce signed to Greenville University to continue her track and field career.
Greenville University is located in Greenville, Illinois, and competes in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC).
